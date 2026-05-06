Irish Consumers Face Highest Electricity Prices in the EU, New Data Reveals

New Eurostat data shows that Irish consumers pay the highest electricity prices in the European Union, with costs significantly above the EU average. Factors such as a dispersed population, a weakly connected grid, and the growth of data centres contribute to these high prices. Despite slightly lower gas prices, overall energy costs remain a burden for Irish households.

Irish consumers are facing the highest electricity prices in the European Union, according to new data from Eurostat. The average cost per kilowatt hour of electricity in Ireland, including VAT and levies, stands at 40.42 cent, which is significantly higher than the EU average of 28.96 cent.

This translates to an additional €480 annually for Irish households. Factors contributing to these elevated costs include a dispersed population, a weakly connected grid, and the rapid expansion of data centres. Despite these high electricity prices, gas prices in Ireland are slightly below the EU average, being 8 per cent cheaper.

However, gas costs remain the eighth highest in the EU, nearly triple what they were before the onset of Russia's war in Ukraine. Gas is a crucial component of Ireland's electricity generation, accounting for over 40 per cent of the total. The country's reliance on older, smaller power plants and its geographical isolation further exacerbates the situation, limiting access to cheaper electricity from other countries.

Ireland currently has two interconnectors with the UK, and a new connection with France is under construction, expected to be operational by 2028. Daragh Cassidy of Bonkers.ie noted that while renewable energy sources could potentially lower prices, the true costs and savings of renewables need to be more transparently communicated. Renewables require substantial grid investment and battery storage, costs that are ultimately passed on to consumers.

Additionally, the intermittent nature of wind and solar energy can drive up other system costs. In the short to medium term, Cassidy does not anticipate significant changes in the pricing landscape.

However, households can mitigate some of these costs by switching energy providers, taking advantage of time-limited discounts, and utilizing smart meter plans to shift electricity usage to cheaper times of day. The lowest electricity prices in the EU are found in Hungary, Malta, and Bulgaria, with costs as low as 10.82 cent, 12.82 cent, and 13.55 cent per kilowatt hour, respectively.

Cassidy emphasized that the high electricity prices in Ireland are not a new phenomenon, as consumers have been paying above the EU average for some time. The dispersed population and the prevalence of one-off housing contribute to high per capita costs for maintaining the electricity network. The rapid population growth and the increase in data centres have also strained the grid, necessitating the procurement of high-cost, emergency gas generation to meet demand.

While Ireland's gas prices are lower than some EU countries, they are still significantly higher than pre-war levels. The country's reliance on gas for electricity generation, combined with its limited interconnections with other countries, poses challenges for reducing electricity costs. The construction of new interconnectors, such as the one with France, is expected to provide some relief, but the benefits will not be realized until 2028.

In the meantime, consumers are advised to explore options for reducing their energy bills, such as switching providers and optimizing their electricity usage through smart meter plans





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