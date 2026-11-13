Irish Consumers Shift to Local Shopping as EU Customs Fees Rise

New customs charges and handling fees are prompting Irish shoppers to abandon overseas online retailers in favor of local stores and second-hand platforms ahead of the holiday season.

Irish consumers are significantly altering their purchasing behaviors due to the implementation of new customs charges on goods imported from outside the European Union. With the Christmas shopping season approaching, many shoppers are moving away from online outlets to support local businesses instead. In July, a flat three euro customs duty per item was introduced for low-value consumer imports valued at 150 euros or less.

Customs Fees Impact Shopping Habits

As of November 1, an additional handling fee of two euros plus value-added tax has been applied to shipments arriving from outside the EU. This recent financial burden is causing a noticeable shift in consumer preferences, with many individuals now prioritizing domestic retailers or second-hand marketplaces. Newstalk reporter Simon Tierney conducted an investigation into these changing habits and found that shoppers are increasingly looking for ways to avoid the extra costs associated with international deliveries.

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Interviewed individuals noted that the cumulative effect of shipping fees, customs duties, and handling charges drastically inflates the final price of imported goods. One shopper observed that an item originally priced at five euros can easily cost fifteen euros after these additional charges are applied. These extra costs are prompting many to seek alternative sources for gifts and decorations, favoring options that do not incur cross-border tariffs or logistical surcharges.

Dirk Gotink Targets Toxic Trade Models

Dutch Member of the European Parliament Dirk Gotink has been leading efforts to address the high volume of items entering the EU from China. He reported a significant reduction of approximately 40% in packages entering through the Netherlands and Belgium, which historically accounted for about 50% of all imports into the European market. Gotink stated that the system now ensures these packages pay taxes, rendering certain business models unprofitable and removing what he described as a toxic trade practice from the market.

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Gotink highlighted that around 16 million packages were entering Europe daily under the previous system. The reduction of four to five million packages per day represents a substantial decrease in the flow of goods. He argued that this regulatory change effectively dismantles a business model that relied on bypassing standard fiscal responsibilities, thereby creating a more level playing field for legitimate commerce within the union.

Safety Concerns Drive Regulatory Change

When challenged on whether his remarks constituted an elitist judgment, Gotink emphasized the critical issue of health and safety standards for European consumers. He disclosed that 60 to 80 percent of all imports have been deemed non-compliant with required safety regulations. This statistic underscores the rationale behind the stricter oversight, as many products fail to meet basic safety benchmarks before reaching consumers.

The non-compliance issues range from dangerous cosmetics to other items posing direct risks to public health. Gotink stressed that protecting the health and safety of consumers in Europe is the primary motivation for these stringent measures. He maintained that addressing these safety hazards is a necessary step, regardless of any criticisms regarding the tone of his comments on international trade practices.

Market Shifts and Future Outlook

In 2025, 5.7 billion small packages entered European homes, with 90% of them originating from Chinese websites such as Temu and Shein. The new fee structure is expected to further reduce the reliance on these platforms as prices rise for the end consumer. Irish shoppers are increasingly turning to local retailers and platforms like Vinted to satisfy their holiday shopping needs without incurring the steep costs of international logistics and tariffs.

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The combination of the July customs duty and the November handling fee has created a clear financial disincentive for cross-border e-commerce. As these costs remain in place, the long-term impact will likely see a sustained shift toward domestic supply chains and second-hand markets. This trend reflects a broader adjustment in consumer behavior driven by regulatory changes aimed at ensuring safety and fair taxation within the European single market.