Irish Continental Group Capital Gains Tax Rules for Bluefin Buyout

Shareholders in the €1.2 billion Bluefin acquisition of Irish Continental Group must navigate complex capital gains tax deadlines tied to the €8 per share offer completion in late 2026.

The €1.2 billion management buyout of Irish Continental Group led by long-time chief executive Eamonn Rothwell via the bid vehicle Bluefin was approved by the High Court last week. This judicial sanction clears the regulatory path for the transaction to be completed within weeks, finalizing the private ownership of the ferry operator. Shareholders are now facing immediate questions regarding the precise timing of capital gains tax liabilities triggered by this corporate restructuring.

Transaction Timeline and Shareholder Payments

Irish Continental Group announced that trading in its shares on Euronext Dublin will cease at the close of business on November 20th, 2026. Following the termination of trading, payments to shareholders are expected to be issued no more than two weeks after that date, with a target completion date of December 4th, 2026. This schedule places the final cash settlement in the fourth quarter of 2026, creating a narrow window for tax compliance calculations.

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Capital Gains Tax Realization Rules

Capital gains tax in Ireland is payable on gains realized from the sale of assets, with the specific due date determined by the month in which the gain is realized. Gains realized between January 1st and November 30th are due by December 15th of the same year. Gains realized in December fall due by January 31st of the following year. This distinction is critical for investors whose payout dates may cross the annual tax deadline threshold.

Valuation Dates and Probate Discrepancies

Individuals inheriting shares often face discrepancies between inheritance tax valuation dates and capital gains tax bases. While Capital Acquisitions Tax is calculated based on the value at the date probate was granted, capital gains tax calculations typically use the date of inheritance. This distinction can result in a higher tax liability if the share value increased between the disposer's death and the probate date, potentially increasing the tax bill by 20 per cent compared to a straight inheritance valuation.

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Stakeholder Positions and Deal Approval History

Eamonn Rothwell, who has managed the Irish Ferries business for 24 years, led the bid after a previous attempt 19 years ago failed. The current offer of €8 per share was supported by 79.2 per cent of votes cast on September 10th, 2026, exceeding the 75 per cent threshold. Market participants argued that shares listed on the Euronext Dublin exchange were not properly valued, driving the desire for a private takeover after the company floated in 1988.

Filing Requirements and Compliance Deadlines

Shareholders must file a return to Revenue detailing the gain. Those filing annual returns can include these details in their 2026 submission. Individuals not filing annually must complete a CG1 Capital Gains Tax Return and Self-Assessment form. Given the payment deadline of December 4th and the tight window, Revenue is unlikely to enforce the earlier December 15th deadline if payment is made by January 31st, 2027.