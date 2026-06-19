Irish Couple's FGM Convictions Formally Declared Miscarriage of Justice

An Irish court has formally declared a miscarriage of justice in the landmark first prosecution for female genital mutilation (FGM) in the country. The convictions of a couple, who spent two years in prison for the alleged FGM of their infant daughter, have been quashed after new expert evidence proved the child had never been subjected to the procedure. The Court of Appeal affirmed their factual innocence, citing serious translation errors in the original trial and a subsequent hung jury before charges were dropped.

A miscarriage of justice was formally declared in the case of an Irish couple who had been wrongfully convicted for the female genital mutilation ( FGM ) of their infant daughter.

The case, which marked the first-ever FGM prosecution in Ireland, concluded with the Court of Appeal affirming the factual innocence of the parents. The lengthy legal journey began in November 2019 when a Dublin Circuit Criminal Court jury found the husband and wife guilty of performing FGM on their one-year-old daughter at a Dublin residence on September 16th, 2016. Both defendants had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following their conviction, they served approximately two years in prison before their appeal succeeded in 2021. The Court of Appeal initially overturned the convictions, ruling that the original trial was "unfair" due to "serious and far-reaching inaccuracies" in the translation of the parents' testimony, who are originally from a French-speaking region of Africa, for the jury. A subsequent retrial in 2023 resulted in a hung jury, and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) ultimately decided to drop all charges.

The parents then pursued a formal declaration of miscarriage of justice. At a hearing in January, their legal team presented compelling new evidence. Swedish FGM specialist Professor Birgitta Essen examined the child in December 2023 and concluded definitively that she had never undergone any form of FGM. The court further heard that the DPP discontinued the case after commissioning a new state report that broadly corroborated Professor Essen's findings.

Presiding Judge Patrick McCarthy stated that these newly discovered facts, detailed in expert reports, clearly demonstrated a miscarriage of justice.

"We find on the balance of probabilities that the applicants are factually innocent," Judge McCarthy declared. "For this reason we grant a certificate pursuant to S9 (1) (a) of the Criminal Procedure Act 1993. " This legal certificate is a formal acknowledgment of the wrongful conviction. The entire affair was also the subject of a documentary broadcast by RTÉ late last year, bringing national attention to the complexities and grave consequences of the case.

The declaration closes a painful chapter for the family, highlighting critical failures in the translation procedures and forensic medical assessment that led to the initial unjust imprisonment





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FGM Female Genital Mutilation Miscarriage Of Justice Ireland Court Of Appeal Conviction Quashed Wrongful Conviction Translation Error Birgitta Essen DPP Criminal Procedure Act

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