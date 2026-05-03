Irish Creator Ruth Walsh’s Effortlessly Beautiful Low-Key Wedding

PR consultant Ruth Walsh shares details of her intimate and joyful civil ceremony in Killarney, emphasizing the beauty of a low-key wedding focused on personal touches and authentic connection.

Irish creator and PR consultant Ruth Walsh and her partner Jerry recently celebrated their marriage in a beautifully understated civil ceremony held in Killarney . Their love story began on the dating app Hinge in Cork in October 2020, leading to a first date at the Vicarstown pub on North Main Street in Cork City.

The couple’s journey continued with a romantic proposal in Westendorf, Austria, a location holding special significance as it was where Ruth’s parents first met during a ski class years prior. Jerry, with the help of Ruth’s father and local guidance, chose a charming, low-key restaurant halfway up the mountain for the proposal. Amidst schnitzel and chips, and a candlelit table that seemed to anticipate the occasion, Jerry surprised Ruth with a heartfelt proposal, to which she enthusiastically said yes.

The joyous moment was immediately followed by a delightfully Austrian interruption – the restaurant worker announcing their dinner was ready in a characteristic, robust tone. The celebration continued at Hotel Schermer with Ruth’s family, but the news quickly spread, igniting a spontaneous party orchestrated by the hotel owner, a true Tyrolean enthusiast. A conga line led through the kitchen, accompanied by the rhythmic clanging of pot lids, created a night filled with unforgettable joy and laughter.

Ruth’s approach to her wedding reflected her personality – a desire for fun and a rejection of overly traditional expectations. She opted for a dress that embodied her spirit and chose a designer who had previously crafted her engagement ring, ensuring a perfect match for her wedding band. The civil ceremony itself was intimate and low-key, attended only by their newborn daughter and parents. Following the ceremony, the small group enjoyed a celebratory lunch at The Europe Hotel in Fossa.

Ruth emphasizes the importance of prioritizing personal preferences when planning a wedding, advising couples to create a day that genuinely reflects their values and avoids unnecessary stress. She believes that couples should be the architects of their own wedding day, shaping it into an experience that feels authentic and comfortable.

The day was filled with personal touches, from playing Marvin Gaye while getting ready to enjoying Ruth’s favorite Caesar salad and chips for lunch, and Jerry’s first pint of Guinness as a newly married man. Their friend Simonne captured the day’s precious moments through stunning photographs, and the couple cherished the opportunity to share lunch with their parents. The evening culminated in a magical first dance under the full moon, a quiet and intimate moment amidst the day’s festivities.

As they swayed together in the garden, Ruth and Jerry reminisced about their shared history and looked forward to the future, savoring the peace and connection of their newly established marriage. Ruth’s story serves as a heartwarming reminder that a wedding doesn’t need to be extravagant to be beautiful and meaningful. It’s the thoughtful details, the personal touches, and the genuine connection between the couple that truly matter.

Her experience highlights the freedom couples have to design a wedding that aligns with their individual styles and preferences, creating a celebration that is both memorable and authentically ‘them’. The couple’s journey, from their initial meeting on Hinge to their joyful wedding day, is a testament to the power of love, spontaneity, and the importance of embracing what truly makes a couple happy.

It’s a story that resonates with anyone seeking a wedding that feels less like a performance and more like a genuine expression of their love





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Wedding Ireland Civil Ceremony Low-Key Wedding Ruth Walsh Hinge Austria Killarney Europe Hotel Personal Touches

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