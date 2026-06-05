Irish Cyclist Sean Dunbar Involved in Freak Accident, Forced to Spend Seven Weeks Off the Bike

Irish cyclist Sean Dunbar has been involved in a freak accident at his base in Monaco, forcing him to spend seven weeks off the bike. The incident occurred on March 12th, when Dunbar was riding his city bike and was hit by a scooter that failed to respect the right of way. He suffered an ankle injury that required immediate attention. Dunbar had originally been targeting the Giro d'Italia, which began on May 8th, but his injury made it impossible for him to compete. He is now back on the road, training for three weeks, and is starting to make progress.

Swiss rider Nairo Quintana's teammate, Irish cyclist Sean Dunbar , has been involved in a freak accident at his base in Monaco , forcing him to spend seven weeks off the bike.

The incident occurred on March 12th, when Dunbar was riding his city bike and was hit by a scooter that failed to respect the right of way. He suffered an ankle injury that required immediate attention. Dunbar had originally been targeting the Giro d'Italia, which began on May 8th, but his injury made it impossible for him to compete. He is now back on the road, training for three weeks, and is starting to make progress.

However, he emphasizes that he needs to make gradual, continuous progress before he can return to racing. His team is considering his comeback to racing, with the Vuelta a Burgos and the Clásica San Sebastián as possibilities. Dunbar has some great memories of the Vuelta and would love to be back, but he needs to earn that opportunity through training. There are no shortcuts to recovery, he says.

The incident has given Dunbar a newfound appreciation for the importance of safety on the road. He is now more cautious and aware of his surroundings when riding. Dunbar's accident serves as a reminder of the risks involved in cycling and the importance of taking necessary precautions to stay safe. His recovery is a testament to his dedication and perseverance.

Despite the setback, Dunbar remains optimistic about his future in cycling and is committed to making a comeback. His determination and resilience will undoubtedly serve him well as he works towards his goal of returning to competition. The incident has also highlighted the importance of road safety and the need for cyclists to be aware of their surroundings when riding.

Dunbar's experience serves as a cautionary tale for all cyclists, reminding them to be vigilant and take necessary precautions to avoid accidents. His story is a reminder that even the most experienced riders can fall victim to accidents, and the importance of being prepared and aware of one's surroundings. Dunbar's accident has given him a newfound appreciation for the importance of safety on the road and has made him more cautious and aware of his surroundings when riding.

He is now more focused on his training and is determined to make a comeback to racing. The incident has also given him a new perspective on life and has made him more grateful for the opportunities he has in cycling. He is now more committed than ever to making a comeback and is working hard to achieve his goal. Despite the setback, Dunbar remains positive and is committed to making a comeback to racing.

His determination and resilience will undoubtedly serve him well as he works towards his goal of returning to competition. The incident has also highlighted the importance of road safety and the need for cyclists to be aware of their surroundings when riding. Dunbar's experience serves as a cautionary tale for all cyclists, reminding them to be vigilant and take necessary precautions to avoid accidents.

His story is a reminder that even the most experienced riders can fall victim to accidents, and the importance of being prepared and aware of one's surroundings. Dunbar's accident has given him a newfound appreciation for the importance of safety on the road and has made him more cautious and aware of his surroundings when riding. He is now more focused on his training and is determined to make a comeback to racing.

The incident has also given him a new perspective on life and has made him more grateful for the opportunities he has in cycling. He is now more committed than ever to making a comeback and is working hard to achieve his goal





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Sean Dunbar Irish Cyclist Freak Accident Monaco Giro D'italia Vuelta A Burgos Clásica San Sebastián

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