Irish Domestic Demand Projected to Grow 4pc Amidst Global Headwinds

Ibec forecasts 4pc growth in Irish domestic demand next year, driven by AI investment and strong households, contrasting with falling headline GDP figures.

Irish domestic demand is on track to accelerate to a 4 per cent growth rate next year, defying mounting global pressures such as volatile energy prices and rising interest rates, according to the Irish business lobby group Ibec. This projected expansion marks a significant upturn from the estimated 3.5 per cent growth recorded in the current year, signaling robust underlying economic resilience despite international turbulence. Ibec emphasizes that this domestic strength provides a crucial buffer against the broader international slowdown affecting global markets.

Drivers of Irish Economic Resilience

Chief Economist Gerard Brady attributes this sustained growth to a combination of high household savings, strong corporate balance sheets, and strategic investments outlined in the National Development Plan. The economy is being further fortified by increasing corporate expenditure on artificial intelligence, which is directly feeding into domestic growth metrics. These factors collectively ensure that the Irish domestic economy remains protected from wider international shocks, maintaining a position of real strength even as headline indicators fluctuate.

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The distinction between headline gross domestic product and the underlying domestic economy is critical to understanding the current financial landscape. While headline GDP is forecast to fall by 0.8 per cent this year due to export pressures linked to US tariff-related volatility, the real domestic economy continues to perform solidly. This divergence highlights how multinationals and export sectors are being impacted by global trade tensions, whereas the internal Irish market remains firmly grounded.

Employment and Technology Sector Surge

Employment figures are poised to approach a fresh record high of 2.9 million people at work next year, an increase from the 2.84 million recorded as of the end of June. Ibec indicates that domestic demand will comfortably outpace growth rates seen in European peers, further solidifying the nation's economic position. This labor market strength is supported by direct benefits from the global artificial intelligence buildout, which is now contributing significantly to national output.

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Gerard Brady notes that while strong growth contributions from the software sector have been long-standing, there is now a remarkable surge in growth from technology hardware. Capital spending on digital equipment has skyrocketed to nearly 2.5 per cent of national income, up from just 1 per cent two years ago. This rapid increase in investment underscores the transformative impact of digital infrastructure projects on the domestic economy and future productivity.

Global Context and IMF Outlook

The optimistic Irish forecast contrasts with warnings from the International Monetary Fund regarding global economic fragility. The IMF recently stated that the global economy could soon test the limits of resilience as emergency oil stocks run low and government budgets become overstretched. Despite these concerns, the IMF revised upwards its forecast for global economic growth this year to 3.1 per cent, compared to the 3 per cent projected in its previous July update, and maintained a 3.4 per cent forecast for next year.

Gerard Brady highlights that recent drops in technology and semiconductor equities following US election news illustrate the persistent volatility in equity markets. He argues that despite this economic volatility being a regular feature of global trade, the Irish economy has demonstrated a unique capacity to absorb global disruptions. Over the past decade, the nation has navigated Brexit, tariffs, supply-chain disruptions, a pandemic, and consecutive energy crises while maintaining remarkably firm underlying domestic growth.