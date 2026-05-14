Irish Economy Forecast: Higher Inflation, Muted Growth

The Bank of Ireland (AIB) predicts that real wage growth will be offset by higher inflation, leaving households marginally worse off on average. The bank also forecasts that Irish economic growth will be more muted due to geopolitical uncertainty and the unwinding of front-loaded exports. In terms of housing, new home completions are expected to rise to 39,000 units this year, underpinned by a sustained uplift in the apartments category.

Real wage growth will be offset by higher rate of inflation, leaving households marginally worse off on average, bank says. In its latest economic outlook, the bank says Irish economic growth will be more muted because of the "lingering geopolitical uncertainty " and as the front-loading of exports last year unwinds.

Prices fall back towards $85 (€72.5) a barrel by the end of 2026, it predicts inflation here will average 4 per cent this year. However, in a more severe scenario, involving a further surge in commodity prices from a longer lasting blockade for the remainder of 2026, Irish inflation could see a peak of at least 6 to 7 per cent by the end of 2026, closer to the 2022 peak of 9.5 per cent.

The Irish economy remains highly exposed to price shocks, with a renewed focus on decarbonisation required alongside short-term energy supports. Ireland’s domestic economy looks positioned for growth, albeit at a weaker rate than previously forecast due to increased global uncertainty. In terms of modified domestic demand, it predicts headline growth will fall from 4.9 per cent last year to 2.7 per cent this year and to 2.6 per cent in 2027, with risks tilted to the downside.

On housing, it forecasts that new home completions will rise to 39,000 units this year, underpinned by a sustained uplift in the apartments category. The global macro backdrop has dimmed since the last economic outlook in November 2025, with uncertainty created by the dramatic shift in US trade policy easing for now, but the Middle East conflict threatens a resilient growth picture.

Amid this volatility, the Irish economy has been robust, but we expect some cooling in growth in 2026 and 2027





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