Irish Estates and Estates Left by Prominent Figures

This news text highlights the estates left by prominent figures in Ireland, including Timmy Beirne, Sean O’Reilly, Dr J Ray Bates, Dr Gaye Ashford, and Bernadette Catherine Murray.

Latest Probate papers also showed prominent Leitrim entrepreneur Timmy Beirne left estate valued at €1.96m. Sean O’Reilly , a computer science graduate, cofounded GeoPal Solutions in 2011 alongside Gerard O’Keeffe and Paul Coyle.

He served as the company’s chief technology officer for a decade until the company was acquired by Totalmobile in December 2021. Dr J Ray Bates, an internationally recognised meteorologist and climate scientist, left an estate valued at €1.3 million when he died. Dr Gaye Ashford, a recognised authority on 18th century social history, left an estate valued at €1.4 million. Prominent Leitrim entrepreneur Timmy Beirne left an estate valued at €1.96 million when he died in October 2025.

Bernadette Catherine Murray of Ardsallagh House, Navan, County Meath, left €4.34 million when she died in February 2024





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Ireland Estates Prominent Figures Timmy Beirne Sean O’Reilly Geopal Solutions Totalmobile Dr J Ray Bates Dr Gaye Ashford Bernadette Catherine Murray

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