Irish EuroDreams Player Wins €2,000 a Month for Five Years

A lucky Irish Lotto player has won a Tier 2 prize in the EuroDreams draw, guaranteeing them €2,000 a month for five years. The winning ticket was purchased in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford.

An Irish Lotto player is celebrating a significant windfall after securing a substantial Tier 2 prize in the recent EuroDreams draw. The fortunate winner will receive a guaranteed monthly income of €2,000 for the next five years, totaling €120,000, all completely tax-free.

This life-altering prize was triggered by matching six numbers in the draw held on Thursday, April 23rd. While the grand prize of €20,000 per month remains unclaimed, this win represents a remarkable stroke of luck for the individual, offering financial security and the potential for enhanced lifestyle choices. The possibilities are endless – from regular luxury vacations to pursuing long-held dreams, the consistent income stream provides a foundation for a more comfortable and fulfilling future.

The winning numbers for the EuroDreams draw were 03, 07, 19, 22, 23, and 29, with the Dream number being 2. It’s noteworthy that over 21,000 players across Ireland shared in the prize pool during this draw, but the Tier 2 winner stands out as the recipient of the most substantial and sustained reward.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Wednesday, April 22nd, at the Top Oil Service Station located in Tommalossett, Enniscorthy, County Wexford. Lottery officials are actively encouraging EuroDreams players in Wexford to meticulously check their tickets from the Thursday night draw, as they may be the lucky holder of this significant prize.

The anticipation is palpable, and the possibility of discovering a monthly income boost is prompting a thorough review of tickets throughout the region. Darragh O’Dwyer, a spokesperson for the National Lottery, expressed excitement about the win, stating, 'It’s been a fantastic night for a EuroDreams player set to enjoy €2,000 a month for the next five years after purchasing their winning ticket in Enniscorthy.

' He further highlighted the widespread success of the draw, adding, 'And the celebrations didn’t stop there, as more than 21,000 players across Ireland won prizes in last night’s EuroDreams draw. ' O’Dwyer specifically urged players in County Wexford to carefully examine their tickets, emphasizing the potential for a life-changing reward. He provided contact information for claiming the prize: 1800 666 222 or claims@lottery.ie, outlining the process for arranging a visit to Lottery Headquarters to collect the winnings.

EuroDreams, launched in Ireland in 2023, distinguishes itself from other lottery games with its annuity-based prizes. The top prize, valued at €7.2 million, is distributed as monthly tax-free payments of €20,000 over 30 years, while the Tier 2 prize offers €2,000 monthly for five years. Draws are held every Monday and Thursday across eight European countries: Ireland, Austria, Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, and Switzerland.

For those hoping to emulate this success, tickets are readily available in-store, through the National Lottery app, or online at www.lottery.ie, with a sales cut-off time of 7:30 PM on Mondays





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