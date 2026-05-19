Irish EuroMillions Player Wins €195,442 After Missing One Number

One lucky Irish ticket holder matched all five main numbers and one Lucky Star to win a massive consolation prize of €195,442 after missing out on the €92.7 million jackpot by just one number in Tuesday night's draw.

One Irish EuroMillions player won €195,442 after missing out on the massive €92.7 million jackpot by just one number in Tuesday night's draw. While nobody managed to scoop the top prize, one lucky ticket holder in Ireland was just a single number away from becoming the country's newest multi millionaire.

The player matched all five main numbers and one Lucky Star, to win a massive consolation prize of €195,442. The winning combination was 2, 12, 20, 38, 45 and Lucky Stars 2 and 5. Bosses have issued an urgent appeal for players to check their numbers carefully. As part of that appeal, they have revealed details about how the golden ticket was purchased.

It proved to be the biggest Irish win of the night by far. The next highest prize in the main draw was €123, won by 12 Irish players who matched four numbers and one Lucky Star.

Meanwhile, the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 also went unclaimed. However, 37 players still picked up €2,000 each after matching four numbers in the Plus draw





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Irish Euromillions Player Win Consolation Prize €92.7 Million Jackpot Missing One Number Match All Five Main Numbers And One Lucky Star €195 442 €92.7 Million Jackpot €500 000 €2 000

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