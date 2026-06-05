Irish EuroMillions player wins €365,515 after missing out on massive €160 million jackpot

One Irish EuroMillions player has won €365,515 after missing out on the massive €160 million jackpot by just one number in Friday night's draw. The player matched all five main numbers and one Lucky Star to win a massive consolation prize.

One Irish EuroMillions player won €365,515 after missing out on the massive €160 million jackpot by just one number in Friday night's draw. While nobody managed to scoop the top prize, one lucky ticketholder in Ireland was just a single number away from becoming the country's newest multi-millionaire.

The player matched all five main numbers and one Lucky Star to win a massive consolation prize of €365,515. The winning combination was 5, 6, 16, 17, 49 and Lucky Stars 2 and 12. The bosses have issued an urgent appeal for players to check their numbers carefully. As part of that appeal, they have revealed details about how the golden ticket was purchased.

There was another big Irish winner in the main draw, who scooped €21,357 after matching the five main numbers. Meanwhile, the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 also went unclaimed.

However, 74 players still picked up €2,000 each after matching four numbers in the Plus draw. A National Lottery spokesperson said: There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot. In total, over 69,000 players in Ireland won prizes in the EuroMillions and Plus games, including one winner of the Match 5 + One lucky star receiving €365,515. The winning ticket was sold online.

The winning numbers for the main draw are 5, 6, 16, 17, 49 and Lucky Stars 2 and 12. Making us your preferred source on Google means you'll get more of our exclusives, top stories and must-read content straight away. To add Irish Mirror as a preferred source, simply click the little star icon in the search results and then click the star again to make it your preferred source





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