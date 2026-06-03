Irish Exam Accommodations Spark Debate as 140,000 Students Begin 2026 Leaving and Junior Cert

Over 140,000 students start the 2026 Leaving and Junior Certificate exams in Ireland, with debate intensifying around the RACE scheme that provides accommodations for about 30,000 students with special educational needs. A trial granting an extra 10 minutes per exam is underway, prompting questions about fairness and alternative support methods.

Today marks the beginning of the 2026 exam season for over 140,000 Leaving and Junior Certificate students in Ireland. The first day of exams, often referred to as D-Day, brings heightened nerves for students, parents, and teachers alike.

Among the many stories emerging, one particular issue has sparked a lively debate among Irish Times readers: the provision of exam accommodations for students with special educational needs. Anita Reid Murphy shared that her daughter, Caoimhe (18), faces not only the typical stress about exam content but also anxiety over how she will manage to answer questions within the allocated time. This concern highlights the broader conversation around fairness and support in high-stakes examinations.

Approximately 30,000 students, roughly a quarter of the total, will receive accommodations through the Reasonable Accommodations at Certificate Examinations (RACE) scheme. The scheme is designed to assist students with physical, visual, hearing, and/or learning difficulties who struggle to demonstrate their knowledge under standard exam conditions. Accommodations can include reading assistance, scribes, voice-activated computers, and the option to sit exams in alternative locations such as hospitals.

In a provisional measure introduced at the start of 2026, RACE students are also granted an extra 10 minutes in each exam. This change is being trialed and will be reviewed before the 2027 exams. The State Examinations Commission is conducting an overarching review of the scheme, reflecting ongoing efforts to balance accessibility with academic integrity.

The debate raised by readers questions whether extra time is the best form of support or if alternative adjustments, such as additional points, might be more appropriate. Critics of current accommodations argue that extra time could provide an unfair advantage, while proponents emphasize that such measures level the playing field for students with genuine needs.

The Irish Times has invited public submissions on the issue, asking readers to share their views in under 400 words, with assurances of privacy and confidentiality. This discussion taps into larger themes of educational equity, the purpose of standardized testing, and how best to support diverse learners in a system that remains heavily reliant on exam performance.

Meanwhile, the first English Paper One of the Leaving Cert has been described by some as 'student-friendly and approachable,' offering a somewhat reassuring start for many candidates. On a separate note, a former Irish rugby player has traveled to Ukraine to deliver medical aid, a humanitarian effort occurring alongside the exam period. In sports news, Denis Walsh has commented on the potential successor to Derek Lyng at Kilkenny, suggesting the strongest candidate may not be the most obvious choice.

These diverse headlines reflect the wide range of stories capturing Irish public attention during this exam season





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Leaving Certificate Junior Certificate RACE Scheme Exam Accommodations Special Educational Needs Irish Exams 2026 State Examinations Commission

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