A detailed look at how Irish citizens living in Abu Dhabi and Dubai navigate the anxieties of the US-Iran conflict, trusting in the United Arab Emirates military capabilities.

The United Arab Emirates has become an unexpected sanctuary for thousands of expatriates, including a significant community of Irish nationals, who find themselves caught in the crossfire of a volatile geopolitical struggle between the United States and Iran.

For those living in the glittering hubs of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the reality of war has manifested as sudden sirens and the thunderous roar of interceptions. Amy Condon, a twenty-nine-year-old professional golf coach from Terenure, Dublin, now residing in Abu Dhabi, describes the visceral experience of living on the twenty-seventh floor of her apartment building. She recounts how the windows would vibrate and the entire structure would shake during missile interceptions, comparing the sensation to a minor earthquake.

While the initial experience was undoubtedly terrifying, Condon and many others have come to view these shocks as a positive sign, indicating that the sophisticated air defense systems are successfully neutralizing incoming threats before they can cause widespread devastation. The scale of the military aggression is staggering, with the UAE defense ministry reporting that more than two thousand eight hundred projectiles have been launched toward the Gulf nation since the conflict began.

The human toll, while minimized by the efficacy of the state's defenses, still stands at thirteen deaths, ten of whom were civilians, and over two hundred injuries. Despite these grim statistics, there is a pervasive sense of security among the Irish community, though this is often tempered by the strict legal environment of the UAE.

Many expatriates are hesitant to speak openly or criticize the government due to rigorous cybercrime and defamation laws that can lead to prison, heavy fines, or immediate deportation. One Irish woman noted that there is an implicit expectation to maintain a positive public image and avoid airing negative grievances. This atmosphere creates a complex dynamic where residents feel physically safe from external missiles but cautious about their own speech within the state's borders.

Others, like Tom Broderick, a teacher from County Kerry living in Dubai, have experienced the jarring transition between normalcy and emergency. Broderick describes a month of relative calm that was suddenly shattered by a series of shelter-in-place alerts on his mobile phone. For several hours, he and his neighbors were forced to seek cover, reminding them that the peace they had enjoyed was fragile.

Despite the occasional interruption, life in Dubai has largely returned to its fast-paced rhythm, although a slight dip in tourism has been observed. Similarly, Maureen Lafferty, a teacher from Derry who has called Abu Dhabi home since twenty-thirteen, expresses an unwavering confidence in the local infrastructure. She argues that the UAE has set a global precedent for safety, suggesting that her family in Ireland would be far more vulnerable to such attacks due to a lack of comparable defense systems.

Collectively, these individuals share a hopeful outlook, praying that the current ceasefire serves as a stepping stone toward a permanent peace process between Washington and Tehran, allowing them to return to a life devoid of air-raid sirens. This reliance on technological superiority provides a psychological buffer against the fear of war, turning a potential disaster into a display of military efficiency





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