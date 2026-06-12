Irish First-Time Buyer Mortgage Activity Reaches 18-Year High Amid Soaring Property Prices

Recent data from the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland reveals that first-time buyer mortgage drawdowns hit their highest level in 18 years in 2025, while existing homeowner mortgages continue to decline. Property prices and borrowing amounts have surged, highlighting persistent affordability challenges.

The Banking and Payments Federation Ireland ( BPFI ) released data showing that 27,652 first-time buyers drew down mortgages last year, representing the highest number since the 18 years following the financial crash.

The median property value for these purchases reached €399,000. Meanwhile, existing homeowner mortgage drawdowns fell for the third consecutive year, hitting 8,782, the lowest since 2014 and a 2.7 per cent decrease from the previous year. Both first-time buyers and existing homeowners are borrowing larger amounts, aligning with rising property prices. The average first-time buyer mortgage was €319,710, implying an average income just under €80,000 under Central Bank mortgage rules.

The average loan for existing homeowners was €379,707, both figures being the highest recorded by the BPFI. Ali Ugur, chief economist at the BPFI, highlighted strong growth in first-time buyer mortgages for new-build homes, with numbers increasing by over 50 per cent in seven of the twelve regions over the past five years. Regional analysis shows a 26 per cent rise in Dublin and a 30 per cent increase in Cork between 2021 and 2025.

Wicklow led with a 54 per cent surge, while Limerick, the Midlands, and the Southeast each saw growth exceeding 20 per cent. Only the West experienced a decline, with a 4 per cent drop in first-time buyer activity since 2021. The West also recorded the steepest fall in existing homeowner mortgages for moving, down 31 per cent over five years. All regions except Dublin and Cork witnessed double-digit declines in this category.

The median price for homes purchased by first-time buyers climbed by approximately €100,000, or one-third, over five years to €399,000. Correspondingly, mortgage amounts rose 34 per cent, or €80,000, to €316,000. Ugur noted that while first-time buyer activity remains robust, especially for new properties, the broader market stays subdued. Rising property values, mortgage sizes, and household incomes underscore affordability as a key factor shaping mortgage trends nationwide.

The data reflects a competitive market where income requirements are increasingly demanding for new entrants





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