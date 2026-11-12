Irish Food Historian Ann Marie Duffin Reveals Best Dublin Spots and Festive Dishes

Irish food historian Ann Marie Duffin shares her top dining recommendations in Dublin and explains why spiced beef and Limerick ham are essential festive traditions.

Irish food historian Ann Marie Duffin, the creative force behind the Bia Duit social media channels, has shared her curated list of essential dining destinations in the Irish capital. In a recent discussion with The Irish Times, the author and culinary expert detailed her preferred spots for everything from casual coffee breaks to adventurous holiday meals.

Duffin Recommends Stoneybatter Cafes

Ann Marie Duffin identifies Brindle Coffee and Wine in Dublin 7 as the ideal venue for those seeking an alternative to traditional pubs or formal restaurants. Located in Stoneybatter, this establishment operates until late in the evening, providing a flexible atmosphere for modern diners. For social gatherings, she selects L Mulligan Grocer, also situated in Stoneybatter. Duffin praises this venue for its reliably delicious food and broad appeal, making it a top choice when friends visit the city.

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Korean and Adventurous Flavors in Dublin 7 and 8

When seeking a casual meal near Bolton Street, Ann Marie Duffin chooses Dak at Bar Anam in Dublin 7. She highlights the establishment's incredible produce and interesting flavors as the primary reason for her continued patronage. For more adventurous eating, Duffin visits Assassination Custard on Kevin Street in Dublin 8. She notes that this tiny spot is the only place where she has successfully enjoyed tripe, a dish often overlooked in modern dining.

Historical Context of Dublin Seafood Traditions

Ann Marie Duffin argues that mussels and chips should be recognized as a traditional Dublin dish due to the city's rich culinary history. During the 17th and 18th centuries, shellfish, specifically mussels, were commonly served on the streets to workers and at local fairs. To experience this heritage, she recommends visiting Octopussy in Howth, Dublin 13, which allows diners to step back in time while enjoying fresh seafood.

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Modern Twists on Classic Lunch Meats

For lunch, Duffin appreciates the innovative menu at Tír deli in CHQ, Dublin 1. She specifically enjoys their toasties, which replace traditional pastrami with venison to create a unique flavor profile. This preference for high-quality, locally sourced meat reflects her broader appreciation for the evolution of Irish culinary traditions and the skill of contemporary chefs.

Cork and Limerick Dishes Defined as Festive Standards

Ann Marie Duffin asserts that spiced beef, typically associated with Cork, and Limerick ham should be considered canon Irish festive dishes for Christmas celebrations. Spiced beef involves curing beef cuts in a mixture of salt and spices, while Limerick ham is smoked over juniper berries, salted, and then boiled in cider. She sources these items from FX Buckley Butchers in Dublin 14 and also recommends The Sandwich Stall in Cork city's English Market for spiced beef sandwiches.