Irish Football's Brexit Winner: Jack Moylan on Rule Change and His Journey to Senior Ireland Cap

Jack Moylan, a young Irish footballer, believes that the Brexit rule change has been a big winner for Irish football. The rule change prohibits players from moving to British clubs before their 18th birthday, which has helped keep Irish players in the country and develop their skills. Moylan's own journey to his first senior Ireland cap is a testament to the benefits of this rule change. He discusses his own setbacks and the importance of staying in the game and committing to it.

Jack Moylan believes Irish football has been a big Brexit winner. And he says one big rule change that came in because of the UK’s exit from the EU likely kept him on course for his first senior Ireland cap.

Players are no longer allowed to move to British clubs before their 18th birthday, which means they either stay in Ireland or move to another EU country from the age of 16. Moylan moved to Lincoln in January 2024 as a 22-year-old, having made almost 100 first-team appearances with Shelbourne , Wexford and Bohemians . He was a key player in the Imps’ recent promotion to the Championship and he celebrated that achievement by winning his first senior Ireland call-up.

Moylan believes he would not have been ready to make the move to the UK as a 16-year-old, and if he had followed so many others who left the country at that age, it would not have ended well. Brexit is probably the best thing that’s happened to the League of Ireland, to keep boys until they are 18 and play 50-60 games, for them to go over there and go straight into a team, not to go back and play 23s football, it’s fake football.

You want to be going from men’s football straight into men’s football. So I think it’s the best thing ever. If I went when I was 16 I would have been back. I was able to.

I didn’t but it’s the best thing now for young lads. They might think the flash life of going off to England is great but they’re better off staying as long as they can and getting as many games as they can under their belt. For decades, hundreds of Irish kids flocked to the UK, only for most of them to return having failed to make the cut.

I think the numbers, the lads my age that went to England I think 95 percent of them came back. I went and got a job when I was 17, 18, I was working, I was training with Wexford. I just loved football so much, I was never ever going to fall out of it.

I was never ever going to not want to play at the highest standard and at the time Wexford was the highest standard for me when I left Bohs. I don’t know, young lads maybe feel sorry for themselves when they’re told they’re not good enough, probably feel a bit down, which is naturally understandable. I probably did for a couple of weeks.

But you’ve just got to have the right mindset to just get on with it sometimes and get over yourself and stay in the game. If you love it that much you’ll stay in the game and you’ll commit yourself to it and I’m probably reaping the rewards for it. I was told that a lot as a kid. I think every kid might get told that at some stage.

But look, I was very small. I probably wasn’t good enough. And in fairness that Bohs team had some really good young lads, and Rossi and Dawson were there ahead of me. I was fifth or sixth choice in my position at the time but you just got to get on with it.

I think a lot of kids and you might see parents feeling sorry for their kids at certain ages but you’re going to get setbacks. It doesn’t matter if it happens when you’re 17 or 18 or when you’re 30; you’ve just got to get over it sometimes and get on with it





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