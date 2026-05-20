Pico Lopes, a Shamrock Rovers soccer player hailing from Dublin, will travel to Africa with up to 20 family members to support his team in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Lopes, who represents Cape Verde, made this announcement ahead of the tournament.

Up to 20 family members will travel across the US to support the Shamrock Rovers player in action for Cape Verde Pico Lopes in action for Cape Verde against Mauritania during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Imagesnipped out to the residents’ bar at Clontarf Castle to await his fate. Nestled in the corner and fixated on a large television screen in front of him, he watched theon June 11th. Lopes declared for Cape Verde in 2019, the African island nation where his father Carlos is from.

"You’re going to the biggest stage, you want to be mixing it with the best players," he said. "When the draw was made, I saw Brazil, Argentina, France and England all getting paired off and into their groups. You’re like, ‘just give us someone’. And then you get Spain. Amazing.





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Cape Verde Shamrock Rovers Pico Lopes Africa Cup Of Nations Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium Côte D'ivoire Mauritania South Africa Team Support Traveling US

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