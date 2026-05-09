Irish Forecast: Bitterly Cold Evening, Cool and Breezy Saturday, More Rain on Sunday

The Irish weather forecast for tonight, Saturday, and Sunday warns of frost, chilly evenings, showers, and lighter northerly winds. Met Éireann poster a warning of frost during the day on Saturday evening. In summary: It will be bitterly cold with frost possible tonight, chillier on Saturday and lighter northerly winds for Sunday.

Temperature s are set to plummet dramatically tonight to a bitterly cold 1C with weather bosses warning 'frost' is possible. Met Éireann warned it would be 'chilly' with showers possible, particularly in coastal areas.

But they said the mercury could climb to as high as 15C during the day, but again stressed downpours were a possibility. For Saturday, a forecaster said: 'Generally dry today with sunny spells developing for most but cool and a little breezy.

'Cloudier conditions will affect southern counties, with patchy rain or drizzle possible in the south-west, but the cloud will tend to clear later. Highest temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees in mostly moderate north to north-east winds, fresh near coasts. Looking ahead to tonight, they said: 'Dry tonight with long clear spells with just the chance of an odd shower near coasts.

'Rather chilly with lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees, with a touch of frost possible in sheltered spots, as northerly winds ease mainly light to moderate overnight. Meanwhile, more rain is forecast for Sunday. Meteorologists also said there would be 'light to moderate northerly winds'. They said: 'Mostly dry tomorrow with sunny spells.

Cloud amounts will tend to increase from the northwest as the day goes on though, with a few isolated showers possible, mainly in western and northwestern coastal parts.

'Highest temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees in light to moderate northerly winds. Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news from the Irish Mirror direct to your inbox: Sign up here





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Weather Temperature Tonight Saturday Sunday Frost Shower Rain Wind Irish Irish Mirror Ne Peathealadh Leat Forecast Met Éireann Irishmet Cloud Amounts Will Tend To Increase Highest Temperatures Of 10 To 15 Degrees

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