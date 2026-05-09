Irish Garda Asks for Help in Finding Missing Person from Co. Louth

Guardians of the peace in Ireland are asking for help in locating a man who went missing on May 6, 2026, in Co. Louth. The missing 34-year-old man has not been seen since. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt but the other items of clothing he was wearing are not known. He is around 6'2'' in height and has a strong build.

Gardai have expressed concern for the well-being of a 34-year-old man who has been reported missing in Co. Louth since Wednesday May 6, 2026. Oliver Puhl, who is approximately 6 foot 2 inches in height and has a strong build, was last seen wearing a black T-shirt but the other items of clothing he was wearing are not known.

Gardai and Oliver's family have expressed concern for his wellbeing, and a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana has issued an appeal for anyone with information that could assist in locating Oliver to contact Drogheda Garda Station on (041) 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station. Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news from the Irish Mirror direct to your inbox: Sign up here





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Crime Missing Person Ireland Crown Forces An Garda Siochana Irish Mirror Drogheda Hillsborough Garda Station

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