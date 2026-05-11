Irish Garda Force to Seek Specialized Assistance During EU Presidency

Commissioner Justin Kelly has confirmed that Garda will be calling foreign police forces for specialized assistance during Ireland's presidency of the European Union. The €125 million Garda overtime allocation indicates the high-stakes nature of the task ahead for the force. The possible threats include terror attacks, drones, riots, demonstrations, and foreign espionage.

Gardai are set to call in foreign police forces for specialised assistance during Ireland’s looming EU presidency, Commissioner Justin Kelly has confirmed. Garda overtime has been allocated €125 million specifically for the operation.

Possible threats include terror attacks, drones being used during high-profile meetings, riots and demonstrations, and foreign espionage. Garda preparedness has been enhanced through training and capacity building, including anti-drone technology and German-made Stoof armoured vehicles. Overall, the Commissioner is satisfied that his force is prepared and ready for the presidency, having learned from previous experiences and being eager to challenge itself





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EU Presidency Gardai Foreign Police Forces Specialized Assistance Threats Preparation

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