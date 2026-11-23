Leona Maguire, Liam Nolan, and Tom McKibbin feature on the global stage while Jeeno Thitikul makes history with record-breaking LPGA Tour career earnings.

LPGA Tour star Leona Maguire concluded her season with a tied-45th place finish at the CME Globe Tour Championship in Florida, securing a $59,750 payout. This result brought her total season earnings to $667,600, lifting her final ranking to 51st on the official order of merit.

Maguire Maintains Championship Streak Despite Swing Changes

The 31-year-old golfer from Cavan successfully maintained her impressive record of qualifying for the season-ending Tour Championship every year since earning her card in 2020. Despite facing an unusual run of 13 missed cuts during the year, she navigated the competitive field to remain among the top 60 players on the merit list. Maguire is currently working on swing adjustments with coach Sean Foley, a process that has contributed to her inconsistent cut-making record this season.

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Her performance marks a slight improvement from her previous seasons, where she finished 59th in 2025 and 58th in 2024. Maguire's career high on the standings occurred in 2022, when she secured her breakthrough Drive On Championship victory and earned $1.2 million in prize money to finish 10th. Her earnings trajectory shows a peak in 2022 at $1.8 million, followed by a decline to $619k in 2024 and $667k in the current season.

Thitikul Shatters Longstanding Career Earnings Record

Thai golfer Jeeno Thitikul cemented her legacy by winning the CME Globe Tour Championship for the third consecutive year. The victory earned her an additional $4 million in first-place prize money, significantly boosting her financial standing on the tour. This triumph brought her total career winnings on the LPGA circuit to $24,292,858.

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Thitikul's achievement officially breaks the 25-year career earnings record previously held by Swedish legend Annika Sorenstam. American star Nelly Korda also surpassed Sorenstam during the event, with her career earnings moving to $22,972,616. Thitikul described her season as a perfect 15 out of 10, following a mid-season rating of five out of 10, citing the success of her fifth win of the year.

Dublin Trio Advance to DP World Tour and LET Events

Liam Nolan begins his next chapter as a full DP World Tour member by competing in the season-opening Australian PGA Championship in Sydney. The Galway native earned his status for the 2027 season after finishing ninth on the Hotel Planner Tour order of merit. He will be joined at The Lakes Country Club by fellow Irishman Tom McKibbin, with both players remaining in Australia for the subsequent Australian Open at Kingston Heath in Melbourne.

On the Ladies European Tour, Anna Foster and Sara Byrne represent Ireland in the season-ending Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España. The event features a $700,000 prize pool and is restricted to the top 75 players. Foster, in her second season, sits 43rd on the order of merit after a runner-up finish at the Swiss Open. Byrne, recovering from injury, began her season late in May and holds 61st place after placing second at the French Open.

Historical Context: Els and Westner's Dominant 1996 Performance

The global golf calendar also reflects on historical milestones, specifically the 1996 World Cup in Cape Town. On November 24th of that year, the South African pairing of Ernie Els and Wayne Westner delivered an imperious performance on home soil. They won the two-man team event by an incredible margin of 18 shots over the United States team of Steve Jones and Tom Lehman.

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Els and Westner combined for a winning total of 547, which was 29-under-par across four rounds of alternating fourball and foursomes play. Their victory marked the only time in the tournament's history that a single country achieved a one-two finish. Ireland's team of Darren Clarke and Pádraig Harrington struggled throughout the event, finishing 19th out of 32 teams, 39 shots behind the South African champions. The World Cup, originally the Canada Cup, ran until 2018, but the 1996 Springbok duo remains the benchmark for dominance in the event's history.