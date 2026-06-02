Irish Golfers Shine on LPGA and Amateur Circuits

Lauren Walsh finishes second at ShopRite LPGA Classic, Leona Maguire ties for ninth, and Stuart Grehan wins East of Ireland Amateur Open with record score.

Irish golfers enjoyed a successful weekend across professional and amateur ranks, with Lauren Walsh securing a career-best finish on the LPGA Tour and Stuart Grehan ending a long wait for a home winner at the East of Ireland Men's Amateur Open Championship.

Walsh, a 25-year-old from Kildare, shot a final-round 67 to finish at seven-under-par total, claiming solo second place at the ShopRite LPGA Classic held at Seaview Hotel & Golf Club in Galloway, New Jersey. This result marked a significant leap from her previous best LPGA finish of tied 61st earlier this season. The runner-up performance earned Walsh $133,344, which likely secures her LPGA Tour status for the upcoming season.

Additionally, she jumped 105 spots to 53rd place in the Race to CME Globe rankings, a crucial metric for tour eligibility and year-end bonuses. Leona Maguire also demonstrated a return to form with a tied-ninth finish at the same event. The Cavan native carded a final-round 68 to end at four-under-par, just five shots behind winner Celine Boutier of France.

Maguire's performance provides a timely boost ahead of the US Women's Open, which begins this week at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. Along with fellow Irish golfer Olivia Mehaffey, Maguire will represent Ireland in the major championship. The strong showing at ShopRite suggests that Maguire's game is trending upward after a challenging stretch, and she will look to carry that momentum into the year's second major.

In men's amateur golf, Stuart Grehan etched his name into the history books by winning the East of Ireland Men's Amateur Open Championship at County Louth Golf Club. Grehan, a member of Tullamore Golf Club, secured his second title in the event, having first won in 2015. His victory ended a 41-year drought for a home winner at the championship.

Grehan posted rounds of 70, 69, 67, and a spectacular final-round 65, which included a hole-in-one on the par-3 8th hole. He finished at 17-under-par, winning by six strokes and setting a new championship scoring record. The victory highlights the depth of Irish amateur golf and provides a springboard for Grehan as he continues his competitive career





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LPGA Irish Golf Lauren Walsh Stuart Grehan Leona Maguire

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