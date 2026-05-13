Irish Government Jet Repatriating Citizens Goes Back into Service Quickly

The State's new Dassault Falcon 6X aircraft, used to repatriate two Irish citizens onboard a hantavirus hit cruise ship, is being put back into service as quickly as possible to support other missions, according to the Department of Defence.

All 'appropriate measures' are being taken to ensure a Government jet used to repatriate two Irish citizens who were onboard the hantavirus-hit cruise ship 'is back in service as quickly as possible'.

On Sunday, the State's new Dassault Falcon 6X, which only came into service at the end of last year, flew to and from Tenerife to rescue the two women. The Irish Mirror sent the Department of Defence a series of questions regarding the mission. They included 'how many people in total were onboard the flight and what precautions were taken to ensure their safety?

' We also asked whether the pilots and/or cabin crew will need to isolate now as a result. In addition, we also asked what steps would need to be taken to ensure the plane is safe to use. In response, The Department of Defence said: 'All appropriate measures have been and are being taken with regard to those who travelled in the aircraft and to ensure that the aircraft is back in service as quickly as possible.





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Dassault Falcon 6X Government Jet Repatriation Of Citizens Hantavirus-Hit Cruise Ship Ireland Department Of Defence State Air Corps Fleet Strategic Reach Aircraft Transporting Of Members Of The Army Ranger Win Evacuation Of Irish Citizens In Trouble Abroad Rangers

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