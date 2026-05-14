Irish Government Maintains Firm Stance on Social Media Ban for Minors

Tánaiste Simon Harris rejects warnings from the Oireachtas Media Committee, insisting that a legal ban on social media for under-16s is necessary for societal health.

The Irish political landscape is currently witnessing a heated debate regarding the protection of minors in the digital age. Tánaiste Simon Harris has firmly declared his intention to move forward with a proposal to ban social media access for children under the age of 16.

This stance comes despite significant pushback from several members of the Oireachtas Media Committee, who have expressed deep concerns regarding the feasibility of such a restrictive measure. A recent report published by the committee suggests that a strict ban would be largely ineffective because teenagers are technologically savvy and would likely find ways to circumvent the restrictions almost immediately.

Chairman Alan Kelly, a TD for the Labour Party, emphasized that the ban would be evaded fairly quickly, rendering the law a symbolic gesture rather than a practical solution. In response to these warnings, Simon Harris has dismissed the notion that the possibility of evasion should negate the implementation of the law. Speaking on the 'A Little Bird Told Me' podcast, Harris argued that the argument against the ban is illogical.

He compared the situation to the sale of alcohol, noting that while a sixteen-year-old might occasionally find a way to illegally purchase a gin and tonic, this does not mean that the legal age limit for alcohol should be abolished. For Harris, the issue is not about the creation of a nanny state or the perfect enforcement of every single instance of usage, but rather about establishing a clear societal standard.

He believes that as a society, Ireland must decide on a definitive age before which children should not be exposed to the pressures and risks associated with social media platforms. The Oireachtas Media Committee, however, maintains a different perspective, backed by consultations with various expert witnesses. Groups such as CyberSafeKids and the Children's Rights Alliance have indicated that a blanket ban is unlikely to stop under-16s from accessing these platforms.

Instead of a total prohibition, the committee advocates for more targeted interventions that address the root causes of harm. They suggest that the government should focus on making social media platforms less addictive and less harmful. This approach would involve forcing tech giants to disable their recommender algorithms, which are designed to keep users engaged for as long as possible, and banning push notifications that constantly pull users back into the apps.

The goal would be to reduce the psychological grip these platforms have on young minds rather than simply trying to lock the door. Despite the committee's suggestions, Harris remains convinced that a legal age restriction is the most effective path forward. He has expressed a desire for such a law to be implemented immediately if it were entirely within his power.

He maintains that the technology required to enforce these bans already exists and that social media companies are simply choosing not to implement it. Harris believes that the policy objective must be clear and unwavering. While he is open to companies regulating themselves, he insists that the end result must be a strict age limit. He highlighted that the current focus is on developing robust age verification systems to ensure that the law can be backed by technical enforcement.

This domestic debate is mirrored by efforts at a broader level. Media Minister Patrick O'Donovan has previously suggested that the most effective way to handle this crisis would be through a unified European Union approach. By establishing a ban for under-16s at an EU level, the regulations would have more weight and be harder for global tech companies to ignore.

However, O'Donovan has also indicated that if a European consensus cannot be reached, he will seek the necessary government approval to implement these restrictions on a national level in Ireland. This highlights the urgency felt by the Irish government to mitigate the perceived dangers of social media on the mental health and development of the youth





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Simon Harris Social Media Ban Age Verification Child Safety Irish Government

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Urgent Safety Alert for Irish Shoppers: Aldi, Tesco Chicken Products RecalledShoppers across Ireland are being urged to check their fridges after an urgent safety alert was issued for popular chicken products sold in Aldi and Tesco stores. The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has recalled specific batches of Western Brand Sage and Onion Cook in Bag Whole Chicken over fears they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

Read more »

Irish photographer puts royal couple at ease in early courtshipNews article from The Irish Times about an Irish photographer who captured candid and intimate moments between Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier of Monaco, leading to their marriage and eventual establishment of the Principality of Monaco.

Read more »

Irish Government Jet Repatriating Citizens Goes Back into Service QuicklyThe State's new Dassault Falcon 6X aircraft, used to repatriate two Irish citizens onboard a hantavirus hit cruise ship, is being put back into service as quickly as possible to support other missions, according to the Department of Defence.

Read more »

Government's 'Trumpian move' to slash legal costs in environmental law cases sparks controversyThe Minister for Justice has defended the new legal fee scale, but environmental groups and lawyers argue it will harm environmental protections and make litigation prohibitively expensive.

Read more »