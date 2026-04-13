Irish Government Unveils Fuel Cost Relief Package, Energy Credits Excluded

The Irish government has announced a new package of measures to help ease rising fuel costs for households, including excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel. However, energy credits will not be reintroduced, marking a shift in the government's approach to cost-of-living support. The package focuses on targeted financial assistance.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has announced a new package of measures designed to alleviate the pressure of rising fuel costs on Irish households. This package, revealed on Sunday evening, incorporates a series of tax reductions and financial assistance programs. Crucially, the announcement clarifies the government's stance on energy credits , confirming that they will not be reintroduced at this time.

The focus remains on providing targeted support rather than universal payments, reflecting a shift in strategy compared to previous responses to energy crises. The core of the new measures centers on reducing excise duties on various fuel types. Diesel will see an additional reduction of 10 cents per liter, inclusive of Value Added Tax (VAT), bringing the total reduction to 32 cents. Petrol prices will also decrease by a further 10 cents per liter, resulting in a total decrease of 27 cents. Furthermore, marked gas oil, often referred to as green diesel, will have its excise duty cut by an extra 2.4 cents, culminating in a total reduction of 7.4 cents. In addition to these excise duty cuts, the scheduled increase in carbon tax, initially slated for May 1st, has been postponed until the upcoming Budget. This delay will impact green diesel, kerosene heating oil, natural gas, and solid fuels, offering temporary relief to consumers of these energy sources. The government's actions aim to mitigate the immediate impact of high fuel costs and provide some breathing room for households navigating the current economic climate. While the government acknowledges the ongoing challenges posed by elevated fuel prices, it has decided against reintroducing energy credits, a measure previously employed during the Ukraine war. Last week, when questioned about the possibility of reintroducing energy credits, Taoiseach Micheal Martin stated, "No, not at this stage." Minister of State Alan Dillon echoed this sentiment last month, signaling that the government had no plans to reinstate these one-off payments. The previous energy credits, which provided two €125 payments to all households in Budget 2025, were discontinued in Budget 2026 as the government transitioned towards a more targeted approach to cost-of-living support. This shift reflects a strategic recalibration, moving away from universal payments and toward measures designed to address specific needs within the population. The decision not to reintroduce these credits, despite the pressure from the current fuel crisis, underscores the government's commitment to its revised strategy and its focus on more sustainable and targeted financial assistance programs. The government's current position suggests a preference for long-term fiscal management and a more carefully calibrated approach to addressing cost-of-living concerns, which is a significant change in the government's strategy. This new approach underscores a shift in government policy aimed at creating a more stable and sustainable financial system





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