Irish Government Urged to Shorten Review Period for Landmark Mental Health Bill

The Dáil has passed a comprehensive Mental Health Bill, described as 'once in a generation' legislation, but critics argue for an earlier review to address potential gaps. The Bill modernizes mental health law, empowers patients, and introduces new safeguards, though concerns remain about advocacy and complaints mechanisms.

The Irish Government has been urged to shorten the review period for the newly passed Mental Health Bill from five years to 2½ years, as potential gaps in the legislation may emerge swiftly.

The Dáil approved the comprehensive 200-page Bill, which contains 268 sections and was previously endorsed by the Seanad. Minister of State for Mental Health Mary Butler hailed it as 'once in a generation' legislation, emphasizing its role in modernizing Irish mental health law and adopting a more person-centred, human rights-based approach to mental health services. The Bill aims to empower individuals accessing services to make informed decisions about their treatment, respecting their autonomy and choices.

It will also regulate community mental health services for the first time and allow 16- and 17-year-olds to consent to mental health treatment on the same basis as physical health treatment. The legislation includes safeguards around involuntary admission, detention, restrictive practices, and treatment for those lacking capacity. Sinn Féin's Sorcha Clark acknowledged the extensive work behind the Bill but stressed the need for an interim review due to its complexity and scale, warning that gaps could arise quickly.

Labour's Marie Sherlock praised the Minister's efforts but cautioned that the Bill's effectiveness depends on medical professionals' willingness, oversight by the Mental Health Commission, and adequate resourcing. She expressed hope for a healthier, more transparent mental health system. Social Democrats' Liam Quaide supported the call for an earlier review, describing the Bill as a substantial improvement over previous legislation.

He welcomed amendments prohibiting electroconvulsive therapy for minors and strengthening capacity assessments but expressed disappointment over the lack of robust independent advocacy and complaints mechanisms. Quaide highlighted past controversies, such as the mistreatment of patients at Bloomfield Hospital and issues in Kerry Camhs, as reasons for stronger safeguards. The Bill's passage marks a significant step toward reforming mental health services in Ireland, though ongoing scrutiny and adjustments will be crucial to its success





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mental Health Bill Irish Government Mental Health Reform Patient Rights Health Legislation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Heart Surgeon Labels Soft Drinks as 'Liquid Death' and Warns Against ConsumptionA board-certified heart surgeon, Dr. Jeremy London, has called soft drinks 'liquid death' and advised people to avoid them entirely. He also warned against smoking, alcohol, and refined carbohydrates, emphasizing their negative health impacts. Medical professionals widely agree that fizzy drinks pose significant health risks.

Read more »

Motorola Moto Watch Special Edition review: stylish everyday Android wearable for health enthusiastsMotorola’s new Irish online store carries this accessory along with its full range of cutting-edge smartphones

Read more »

Urgent recall for Temu product due to chemical that can cause 'adverse health effects'A children's costume from TEMU was recalled due to the presence of a chemical that can be harmful and cause 'adverse health effects' - here's everything you need to know

Read more »

Tennis vs Pickleball: A Growing Sports Rivalry and Health ComparisonThe article discusses the rising popularity of pickleball and its impact on tennis, highlighting the differences and similarities between the two sports in terms of participation, health benefits, and the ongoing 'feud' for court space. It also touches on participation numbers and recent research into pickleball's benefits.

Read more »

Cork woman, 27, diagnosed with brain tumour after assuming 'ringing' in ear was just tinnitusGemma, now 30-years-old, is climbing three of Ireland's highest peaks in just three days to raise money for 'incredible' charities that supported her during her health journey

Read more »

Government Allows Bill to Progress That Could Allow Northern Ireland Residents to Vote in Presidential ElectionsThe Irish Cabinet has decided not to oppose a Bill that would pave the way for a referendum on extending presidential voting rights to citizens in Northern Ireland. While the move is welcomed by some, significant hurdles remain before the change could become reality.

Read more »