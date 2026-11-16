Irish Grocery Inflation Jumps to 6% as Household Costs Surge

Irish grocery inflation climbs to 6%, adding over €600 to annual bills for average households. Central statistics and Worldpanel data reveal rising costs across supermarkets including Dunnes and Tesco.

Irish households are facing intensified financial strain as grocery inflation accelerated sharply to six percent in recent weeks. This rate marks a significant increase from the less than four percent recorded just two months prior, indicating a rapid deterioration in food affordability. According to the latest data from Worldpanel by Numerator, the pace of price climbs in Irish supermarkets has risen by 1.3 percent since the previous research tranche was published last month.

Annual Cost Impact on Families

If this current inflation trajectory remains stable over the next twelve months, the financial burden on consumers will become even more severe. A household spending two hundred euros per week on groceries would pay more than six hundred euros more over the coming year compared to their spending levels in 2025. The cumulative effect of almost four years of sustained price hikes means the average Irish household will spend as much as four thousand euros more on food annually than they did in the years leading up to the end of 2021.

Also read Irish Chefs Elevate Staff Meals to Boost Morale and Reduce Turnover

Economic Drivers and Input Costs

Elevated energy prices, exacerbated by geopolitical tensions from the conflict between the United States and Israel in Iran, have driven up costs for food and other essential goods throughout the year. New figures from the Central Statistics Office confirm an eight percent jump in agricultural input prices during the twelve months ending in September. This rise was primarily fueled by double-digit increases in the prices of motor fuel and fertiliser, which directly impact production and logistics expenses.

Advertisement

Consumer Behavior and Retail Shifts

Eimear Faughnan, head of retail at Worldpanel, noted that grocery price inflation continued to rise after slowing during the summer months. Home heating and fuel costs have increased with the arrival of colder weather in October, further pressuring household budgets. Consequently, grocery sales growth has slowed as shoppers meticulously monitor prices at the checkout. Take-home sales in Ireland increased by 3.9 percent over the four weeks leading to November first, with consumers increasingly choosing own-label ranges over branded products.

Market Share and Competitive Landscape

Despite the shift toward value options, branded products still dominate the market with a 50.7 percent share, recording a 10.6 percent sales increase year on year. Dunnes Stores leads the market with a 24.9 percent share and six percent sales growth. Tesco follows closely with a 24 percent share and 5.4 percent growth, while SuperValu holds 18.9 percent with 1.9 percent growth. Lidl maintains a 14.1 percent share with 4.8 percent growth, and Aldi holds 10.9 percent with 0.8 percent growth.