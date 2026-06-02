Irish insurers still pay 50% more for third-party injury claims than UK, report finds

A new report from the Society of Actuaries in Ireland reveals that Irish motor insurers pay significantly more for third-party injury claims compared to the UK, despite recent cuts in award levels. Legal costs are rising and remain a key driver of the gap.

Irish motor insurers continue to pay 50 per cent more than their UK counterparts for third-party injury claims on motor policies, despite recent reductions in the size of awards, according to a report from the Society of Actuaries in Ireland .

The report, published on Tuesday, also found that legal costs in the State were actually rising compared to the UK. Noel Garvey, chairman of the Society of Actuaries working group, stated that leveraging data from the National Claims Information Database allowed for direct comparisons. He noted that for a third-party injury claim on a motor policy, Irish insurers are paying out roughly €70 more on average to cover the higher costs of injury claims relative to the UK.

Third-party injury claims are claims made under a motor insurance policy for injuries suffered by someone other than the insured person, including another driver, a passenger, or a pedestrian. The report confirms that injury-award levels in the Republic have fallen significantly since new personal injury guidelines were introduced in 2021, with a reduction of 29 per cent from €18,422 in 2020 to €13,000 in the second half of 2024.

However, between 2015 and 2024, average costs per policy for third-party injury claims have been consistently higher in the State. In 2024, the average settlement cost per third-party injury claim (at claimant level) for claims lower than €100,000 in Ireland was €23,200, compared to €9,600 in the UK for claims settling for less than €311,000. The difference in cost of 2.4 times was driven by higher compensation levels (2.6 times) and higher legal fees (2.8 times).

While the overall difference has narrowed from 3.0 times in 2018, the relative difference in legal fees is increasing from 2.5 times in 2018 to 2.8 times in 2024, highlighting that legal costs remain one of the key drivers of higher third-party injury claims cost per policy in Ireland. The report notes that while reforms in the Republic have led to a reduction in the cost of injury claims, the relative gap with awards in England and Wales identified by the Personal Injury Commission back in 2018 has largely been maintained, particularly for soft-tissue injuries.

The UK introduced a whiplash tariff system in 2021, setting fixed payments for all whiplash injuries depending on how long the impact lasts in bands up to two years. These awards range from £240 (€277) for injuries with a prognosis of no more than three months to £4,315 where a claimant is expected to experience effects for between 18 and 24 months, with a modest premium for associated psychological injury.

At the lower end, awards in Ireland for injuries with an expected three-month recovery period are 523 per cent greater than in England and Wales. At the two-year end, the difference is less pronounced but still 82.5 per cent higher here, at €9,000 compared to the equivalent of €4,932. The UK whiplash tariff system has also coincided with a significant drop in motor injury claim frequency in the UK.

Garvey emphasised that while award levels are a significant component of claims costs, they are not the sole determinant of insurance premiums; claims frequency, legal costs, fraud controls, and market competition also materially influence pricing outcomes





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Motor Insurance Third-Party Injury Claims Ireland UK Comparison Legal Costs

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