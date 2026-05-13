Irish Internet Hotline Report: Child Sex Abuse Material Moving Behind Paywalls and Closed-Access Platforms

The annual report of the Irish Internet Hotline reveals a rise in reports of child sex abuse material moving behind paywalls and closed-access platforms. The hotline is a national reporting centre for illegal online content, working in association with law enforcement and the internet industry.

Child sex abuse material on the internet is increasingly moving behind paywalls and closed-access platforms , according to the annual report of the Irish Internet Hotline .

The non-governmental hotline is a national reporting centre for illegal online content, working in association with law enforcement and the internet industry. The internet watchdog said the number of reports it processed in 2025 rose to 61,317, a 14.7 per cent increase on 2024. The annual report highlights what it said was ‘a growing trend towards the commercialisation and concealment of online child sexual abuse material, with illegal material increasingly distributed through subscription-based and restricted-access platforms designed to avoid detection’





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Irish Internet Hotline Child Sex Abuse Material Paywalls Closed-Access Platforms Commercialisation Concealment Incidental Discovery Identification Removal Financial Scams Racism And Xenophobia Financial Institutions Online Harm Co-Ordinated Notice-And-Takedown Efforts Minister For Justice Oliver Loomes CEO Of Telecoms Company Eir

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