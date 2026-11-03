Irish Journalist Publishes Debut Picture Book After Leaving The Irish Times

A former Irish Times writer releases her debut children's book while navigating chronic migraine and a major career transition. The new title explores sensory perception through the lens of Umwelt.

At the start of 2026, an Irish journalist embarked on a significant career transition that culminated in the publication of her first picture book. The author, who had previously contributed book reviews to Martin Doyle at The Irish Times and wrote a monthly column for editor Damian Cullen, stepped away from her journalistic duties to prioritize her health. This decisive move came after years of managing chronic illness while balancing a demanding professional schedule.

Leaving Journalism For Creative Pursuits

The transition began with an email sent to her former editors expressing an urgent need for time off. Both Martin Doyle and Damian Cullen responded with care, allowing the author to leave her long-standing positions with relative ease. This period of professional dissolution was quickly followed by new opportunities, as Mayo Books reached out regarding a picture book manuscript she had submitted before Christmas.

Also read The Irish Times view on road safety: why does change take so long ?

She had originally written the text for what would become her debut publication, titled What Does the Ocean Taste Like?, a few years prior. Despite receiving positive feedback from several UK and Irish publishers, the project had stalled due to a lack of creative momentum and competing deadlines. Mayo Books' commitment to publish the book before the holiday season provided the necessary catalyst to finalize the work.

Understanding The Umwelt Sensory Concept

The new children's book is deeply inspired by the biological concept of Umwelt, which was introduced to the author through Ed Yong's book An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us. Umwelt describes an organism's unique sensory world, highlighting how different species perceive their environments based on their specific biological capabilities and needs.

Advertisement

For instance, baleen whales are capable of hearing infrasonic sounds, while a bullfrog can detect infrared light. These sensory experiences exist outside of human perception, yet they are very real for those organisms. The book aims to explore these hidden realms, encouraging readers to understand that the world is experienced differently by various living beings.

Living With Chronic Migraine And Sensitivity

The author's personal connection to the theme of sensory perception is rooted in her long-standing struggle with migraine. She has dealt with refractory chronic migraine since adolescence, which has resulted in a highly refined and reactive sensory system. Common stimuli such as bright lights, specific smells, or the temperature of food can trigger significant discomfort in her daily life.

These challenges have often led to misunderstandings, with individuals frequently misinterpreting her sensitivity as being fussy or particular. This experience is shared by many in the neurodivergent community, whose perception of the world diverges from the norm. The author emphasizes the difficulty for others to relate to these experiences when they cannot personally perceive them.

The Role Of Alchemy In Personal Growth

Navigating this period of change involved engaging with the Jungian concept of solve et coagula, an alchemical process translating to dissolving and solidifying. This framework helped the author understand the cyclical nature of building structures in life and the necessity of dismantling them to allow for growth and change.

Advertisement

While the dissolution of her journalistic career was swift, the solidification of her new path as a published author has provided a new sense of purpose. The release of What Does the Ocean Taste Like? stands as a testament to her resilience and her ability to transform personal struggles into creative output that resonates with broader themes of perception and understanding.