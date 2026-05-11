Irish Judge Jails Philip Dignam for Seven Years for Sexual Assault on Sleeping Woman

Philip Dignam (41) was sentenced to seven years in prison after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting Kathleen Morris on multiple occasions while she was asleep or unconscious. Dignam recorded the assaults and sent the videos to a phone previously used by the victim.

Judge jails Philip Dignam (41) for seven years, noting it is ‘remarkable that he does not seem to appreciate how utterly wrong his actions were’ after he recorded eight videos depicting various acts of sexual assault on a woman while she was asleep or unconscious.

Details of the videos and Dignam’s comments during the assaults were provided to Judge Paul Burns during a sentence hearing at the Dignam, of Lacken, Blessington. He had pleaded guilty to two counts of sexually assaulting Kathleen Morris on dates unknown in 2020





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Philip Dignam Kathleen Morris Sexual Assault Mentally Impaired Abuse Of Trust

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