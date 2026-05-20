Irisheacht trends report launched in Dublin exploring attitudes towards Irish language after six rounds

Irish Language Attitudes research is the longest running of its kind on attitudes towards the language Continuing since 2013, the survey recorded increased positivity towards Irish since its last iteration in 2013.

The co-ordinated policy action that’s necessary to bridge the gap between attitudes and ability is highlighted by the research. In the Republic, 78 per cent of respondents reported they are in favor of Irish overall, up from 67 per cent in the 2013 survey. In Northern Ireland, where fluency in Irish is heavily concentrated among those who describe themselves as Irish, 17 per cent of adults in the North reported having basic fluency in Irish.

The supportive language education policies that the research recorded can be observed in both jurisdictions with 87 per cent of respondents in the south and 57 per cent in the north supporting teaching of Irish as a subject at primary and post-primary level. However, the supportive policies do not bridge the gap.

The same survey recorded that 44 per cent of parents in the south, and slightly fewer in Northern Ireland, express a willingness to send their children to all-Irish primary-school (if one was located near their home). Unfortunately, despite the encouraging responses, the research also revealed that 52 per cent of respondents in the south, and the majority, (86 per cent) in Northern Ireland, struggle with fluency in the language.

The authors of the research acknowledged the symbolic actions, but called for deliberate and co-ordinated policy action to make sustain and meaningful language development opportunities.





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Irish Attitudes Language Research Continuing Positivity Towards Irish Gap Between Positive Attitudes And Levels Of A Deliberate Policy Action

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