The Irish Life Dublin Marathon received a record 49,575 applications for 17,200 ballot spots. Entry fees rise to €130 as demand surges for the October 2027 race.

The Irish Life Dublin Marathon has recorded an unprecedented level of interest for the 2027 event, with 49,575 applicants entering the ballot for a limited number of race places. This surge in participation represents a significant increase over previous years, highlighting the enduring appeal of the annual running event in the Irish capital. The ballot results began distributing to participants on Wednesday morning via email notifications.

Record Participation and Limited Availability

The sheer volume of 49,575 applicants demonstrates intense demand for the race, resulting in a competitive ratio of nearly three applicants for every single available spot within the ballot pool. This figure marks a six per cent increase compared to the 47,000 applications received for the ballot entry in the previous year. The total race capacity stands at 22,500 runners, with the majority of these spots allocated specifically through the competitive ballot system.

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Allocation Mechanism and Entry Fees

The allocation process reserves 17,200 of the 22,500 total places for ballot entrants, ensuring a structured selection method for the general public. The remaining 5,300 entries are distributed to other categories, including charity-based runners, good-for-age qualifiers, club runners competing in the national marathon championship, and the elite field. To manage this high demand, the 2027 entry fee has been increased to €130, reflecting the first price hike in five years and an 18 per cent rise from the previous fee of €110.

Organizer Perspective and Future Steps

Seán Ó Riain, the CEO of the Dublin Marathon Group, emphasized that the record response illustrates the profound significance of the marathon to runners globally. He expressed delight at the continued growth in demand and congratulated those who successfully secured a place in the upcoming race. The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 24th, 2027, marking a key date on the international running calendar for enthusiasts and athletes alike.

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Alternative Entry Routes and Transfer Windows

For those unsuccessful in the ballot, a refund of the €4 ballot fee will be issued automatically, and participants are encouraged to explore alternative entry methods. The marathon's official charity programme is now open for applications, offering another pathway to participation. Additionally, a limited number of Good for Age places will be available for runners meeting specific qualifying times, with criteria to be published on Tuesday, December 1st, 2026. Applications for these slots will open on Friday, May 7th, 2027, providing ample time for preparation and submission.

Refund Resales and Official Transfer Policies

Runners seeking entry after the ballot results may still find opportunities through returned slots, which will go on sale from Wednesday, July 14th on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who have already secured a confirmed entry can transfer their spot to another runner during the official transfer window, which runs from Wednesday, July 21st to Wednesday, September 22nd. Approved sports travel partners also offer packages including accommodation and marathon entry, subject to availability for a comprehensive race day experience.