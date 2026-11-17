David Curran faces federal charges for allegedly vandalizing a $60 million US military plane at Shannon Airport in April 2026, causing extensive structural damage.

David Curran, also known as Daithi O'Corrain, has been charged by New York authorities with vandalizing a United States military aircraft at Shannon Airport. The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jamie McDonald, and James C Barnacle jnr, assistant director in charge of the New York field office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), filed the charges on Tuesday.

Charges and Aircraft Value Details

The indictment alleges that Curran meticulously plotted the attack over several months with the intent to cause significant damage to the aircraft. According to the charges, his actions effectively destroyed the asset, which is valued at $60 million (€54.5 million). The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) describes the case as a calculated effort to inflict severe destruction on US government property.

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Alleged Damage Mechanism and Gallium Use

The incident occurred on the morning of April 11th, 2026, when Curran breached the security perimeter of Shannon Airport. He proceeded to inflict severe damage to the interior of the aircraft by cutting wire bundles and hydraulic lines, crimping a liquid oxygen line, destroying every gauge in the aircraft's cockpit, and puncturing the aircraft's air ducts. Additionally, Curran allegedly took multiple capsules of gallium to damage the plane.

Escaping the Aircraft and Further Destruction

US military personnel returned to the airport before departure and spotted Curran through a cockpit window. He allegedly escaped out of a hatch in the plane's roof, before inflicting substantial additional damage to the aircraft's exterior. This included striking the exterior of the aircraft with an axe and pouring unknown substances and placing objects, including ball bearings, into the aircraft's fuel tanks. Gallium is described as a highly corrosive metal that is a liquid at room temperature and eats through aluminium in minutes.

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Emergency Response and Airport Closure

The airport was closed for a short time as a result of the incident. In addition to gardaí, airport police officers, Shannon Airport's fire and rescue service, and members of the Defence Forces on duty at the airport responded to the scene. The coordinated response from multiple agencies highlights the severity of the breach and the immediate danger posed by the suspect.

Legal Consequences and Maximum Sentencing

Curran is charged with destruction of US government property, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. The indictment states that the maximum potential sentence in this case is prescribed by Congress and provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the judge. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Attorney's Office continue to monitor the legal proceedings.