Irish man denies 18 charges of rape, gross indecency, and indecent assault on female

A 63-year-old man is accused of 18 offences, including rape, gross indecency with or towards a child, and indecent assault on a female, on dates between 1987 and 2008. His wife, Eleanor Donaldson, is charged with aiding and abetting in connection with the charges faced by her husband. She denies the charges and has been ruled unfit to stand trial. Instead, she will face a trial of the facts, which will run concurrently with her husband's trial.

The Irish News reports that a 63-year-old man, who cannot be named due to a court order, is accused of 18 offences, including rape, gross indecency with or towards a child, and indecent assault on a female, on dates between 1987 and 2008.

His wife, Eleanor Donaldson, is charged with aiding and abetting in connection with the charges faced by her husband. She denies the charges and has been ruled unfit to stand trial. Instead, she will face a trial of the facts, which will run concurrently with her husband's trial.

The trial of the facts is a legal process where a court has ruled the defendant is medically unfit to stand trial, and the jury will determine whether the defendant committed the acts they are charged with. The man denies the charges and is present in court for the first stage of the trial, the selection and swearing in of a jury under Judge Paul Ramsey.

Eleanor Donaldson was not present in court on Tuesday as she has been ruled unfit to stand trial on the basis of medical evidence. The trial of the facts takes the place of a criminal trial where a court has ruled the defendant is medically unfit to stand trial. It will run concurrently with her husband's trial, and the jury will determine, on the basis of evidence already given, whether the defendant committed the acts they are charged with.

It cannot result in a conviction, but the jury can make a finding that the defendant committed the act, or it can acquit





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Irish Man Trial Rape Gross Indecency Indecent Assault Trial Of The Facts Medical Evidence Unfit To Stand Trial Concurrently Jury Act Conviction

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