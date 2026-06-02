Irish manufacturing hits four‑year high in May as output, orders and hiring surge

AIB's May manufacturing PMI shows the sector expanding at its strongest pace in four years, driven by record output, rapid job creation, rising new orders and a rebound in export demand, even as input costs and supplier lead times intensify.

Business conditions in the Irish manufacturing sector reached their strongest level in four years during May, according to the latest AIB Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI).

The composite PMI rose to 55.9 in May, up from 54.9 in April, marking the highest reading since mid‑2020. A figure above 50 signals expansion, and all five sub‑indices - new orders, output, employment, supplier deliveries and inventories - contributed positively, with especially vigorous gains in production, new work and staffing. Manufacturers reported their seventh consecutive month of increasing output, and the pace of production growth accelerated to the strongest since May 2025.

Companies attributed the momentum to stronger customer demand both at home and abroad, as well as the implementation of long‑term expansion plans. New order books expanded at the fastest rate in more than four years, driven by heightened demand from domestic markets and a resurgence of export orders to the United Kingdom, the United States and Asian economies.

Some firms observed a temporary surge in sales as customers advanced purchases in anticipation of higher prices, while others noted that lingering geopolitical tensions were dampening investment spending in certain segments. Employment rose sharply, with payroll numbers hitting their highest level since December 2024. The rate of job creation was the strongest in almost four years, reflecting firms' needs to boost capacity in response to growing demand.

At the same time, work‑in‑progress inventories built up for the third month running, reaching the steepest increase since April 2022, as manufacturers accumulated backlogs amid a combination of higher demand and strained supply chains. Purchasing activity also expanded, with firms restocking warehouses and increasing pre‑production inventories due to concerns over global supply‑chain reliability. Supplier lead times lengthened markedly, the seasonally adjusted index pointing to the sharpest slowdown in supplier performance since October 2022.

More than half of respondents reported higher input costs in May, while only one percent saw costs fall. Input‑cost inflation accelerated to its strongest pace since July 2022, primarily because of rising fuel and raw‑material prices.

Consequently, factory‑gate price inflation hit its highest rate since December 2022 as manufacturers endeavoured to pass on higher costs to customers. Despite the pressure from rising costs and supply‑chain disruptions, business confidence improved. The outlook index, which had sunk to a 25‑month low in April, recovered to its highest level since February, buoyed by a brighter sales pipeline, planned expansion into new export markets and continued investment in plant capacity.

Overall, the May data paint a picture of a manufacturing sector that is expanding robustly, hiring aggressively, and navigating cost pressures while maintaining optimism about future growth





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Irish Manufacturing PMI May 2026 Output Growth New Orders Employment Input Cost Inflation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Irish Times view on one-off housing changes: populism trumps planningThis Government has been increasingly candid about how little weight it attaches to climate targets

Read more »

Joseph Uí Ógartaigh Award Presented to Galway Businesses Promoting Irish DailyThe Joseph Uí Ógartaigh Award was presented to Galway businesses and organizations actively promoting the Irish language in their daily operations. The award, now in its 50th year under the custodianship of Galway le Gaeilge, celebrates the visibility of Irish in a city with official bilingual status. This year's main prize, Treibh Nua na Gaillimhe, was awarded to Just Art It, an art shop on Dominic Street run by Elena Santos. The award continues to highlight the contribution of both local and international residents to the linguistic landscape of Galway.

Read more »

Irish insurers still pay 50% more for third-party injury claims than UK, report findsA new report from the Society of Actuaries in Ireland reveals that Irish motor insurers pay significantly more for third-party injury claims compared to the UK, despite recent cuts in award levels. Legal costs are rising and remain a key driver of the gap.

Read more »

Irish Medical Council chief warns proposed service‑bond for new doctors may breach rightsOutgoing Irish Medical Council president Dr Suzanne Crowe cautioned that a plan tying graduate doctors to a fixed term of service in exchange for fee assistance could infringe individual rights and spark union resistance, noting similar shortages across health and trade professions and a rise in conduct‑related complaints within the profession.

Read more »