The Minister for Justice, Charlie O'Callaghan, announced the removal of 32 EU citizens, including 22 Polish and 12 Lithuanian nationals, from Irish Prison Service custody on May 24th, 2026. The individuals had custodial sentences for criminal offenses and were removed under the free movement directive.

The Minister for Justice, Charlie O'Callaghan, announced that a charter flight removed 32 EU citizens, 22 Polish and 12 Lithuanian nationals, from Irish Prison Service custody on May 24th, 2026.

The individuals had custodial sentences for criminal offenses. The flight landed in Warsaw, Poland, and Vilnius, Lithuania, at specific times. The total number of people removed under the free movement directive reached 88 in 2026, up from 56 in 2025. The Minister emphasized the importance of upholding laws and enforcing removal orders for criminals and those posing a danger to society





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Irish Minister EU Citizens Removal Custodial Sentences Criminal Offenses Free Movement Directive Polish Nationals Lithuanian Nationals Irish Prison Service An Garda Síochána Minister For Justice Charlie O'callaghan European Citizens Freedom Of Movement Restrictions Consequences Criminality Danger To Society Enforcement Removal Orders Operation Commitment Valuable Members Of Our Society Dedicated Work Garda National Immigration Bureau 2023 2024 2025 2026 Polish Nationals In Ireland Lithuanian Nationals In Ireland Respect Our Laws Live God's Architect Divisive Sagrada Família Peace Deal Criticism Within Party US And Iran Inch Closer Peace Negotiations Trump Criticism From Within Party

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