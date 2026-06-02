Irish Mirror Offers 12 Free Panini World Cup Stickers in Exclusive Giveaway

Irish Daily Mirror and Irish Sunday Mirror partner with Panini to distribute 12 free FIFA World Cup 2026 stickers, six with each newspaper and six more via a redeemable voucher at Easons stores, celebrating the 15th edition of the iconic sticker collection.

World Cup fever is sweeping across the globe as the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, and fans in Ireland have a special opportunity to kick-start their sticker collections.

Panini, the iconic publisher behind the official FIFA World Cup sticker albums, has partnered with the Irish Daily Mirror and Irish Sunday Mirror to offer readers an exclusive giveaway of 12 free stickers. This promotion celebrates the 15th edition of Panini's legendary World Cup sticker series, a cherished tradition among football enthusiasts of all ages. On Saturday, June 6, 2026, readers will find six complimentary stickers included within the Irish Daily Mirror.

But the excitement doesn't stop there-on Sunday, June 7, the Irish Sunday Mirror will contain a voucher that can be taken to any local Easons store to claim an additional six free stickers, bringing the total to a generous 12. This initiative not only fuels the collectible frenzy but also makes the hobby accessible to a wider audience, allowing families and individuals to dive into the world of Panini without immediate cost.

The 2026 collection itself is a massive undertaking, featuring 980 unique stickers that include national team players, emblems, and dynamic action shots. Each standard pack contains seven stickers, encouraging trades and completions among friends. Whether you are nostalgic for the tactile joy of peeling and placing stickers into an album or prefer modern digital engagement, Panini caters to both.

The FIFA® Panini Digital Album app offers an interactive experience where users can scan physical stickers to unlock bonus content, promotional codes, and exclusive rewards from partners like Coca-Cola. This blend of analog and digital reflects evolving consumer habits while honoring the timeless ritual of sticker swapping. Remember to mark your calendars: secure your newspaper on June 6 and 7 to maximize this limited-time offer, subject to availability and full terms and conditions





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Panini World Cup 2026 Stickers Irish Mirror Easons Free Giveaway

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