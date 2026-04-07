Irish Mirror's Unrivaled Coverage of the Randox Grand National Festival

Get the inside track on the Randox Grand National Festival with the Irish Mirror! Packed pullouts, expert tips, FREE Paddy Power bet, and comprehensive coverage. Don't miss out on the thrill of the Aintree races. Featuring analysis, runners, riders, and more. Subscribe to the free newsletter for exclusive insights.

The Randox Grand National Festival, a cornerstone of the British sporting calendar, is eagerly anticipated each year. Over three thrilling days, the elite of the horse racing world converge, vying for the coveted title of victor at this iconic event. The Irish Mirror offers its readers an unparalleled experience for this momentous occasion. Prepare for a comprehensive coverage, packed with insightful tips and expert analysis from our trusted pundits.

Every day of the festival, you'll find essential information on the day's runners and riders, empowering you to make informed decisions. As a special bonus, you'll receive a FREE €5 Paddy Power shop bet with your Irish Mirror on Friday, April 10th. Increase your chances of selecting a winner with the help of the Irish Mirror throughout the Aintree festival!\Saturday, April 11th, marks the pinnacle of the festival with the iconic Grand National race. Thirty-four magnificent horses will line up to tackle the demanding four and a quarter mile course, navigating the formidable Aintree spruce fences. Millions of pounds are wagered annually on the outcome of this prestigious race, which commences at 4:00 PM. The prize fund is a substantial £1 million, with a remarkable £500,000 awaiting the triumphant winner. This substantial prize pool makes it a highly sought-after event for owners and trainers alike. The competition to be crowned the Grand National champion is fierce. Last year's race was particularly memorable. Willie Mullins achieved an extraordinary feat, training the first three finishers: Nick Rockett, ridden by his amateur rider son Patrick, triumphed over the 2024 Grand National winner I Am Maximus and Grangeclare West. To further emphasize his dominance, Mullins also trained the fifth-placed horse. This year's competition promises to be equally compelling, with last year's top three contenders poised to participate again. Billionaire JP McManus, the owner of the current favourite I Am Maximus, will also be represented by Iroko and Jagwar, both positioned prominently in the betting odds. McManus's stable also includes Johnnywho, a recent winner at the Cheltenham Festival, and Oscars Brother, trained by former champion apprentice Connor King, who, at 27, aims to become the youngest trainer to win the Grand National. Furthermore, Haiti Couleurs, trained in Pembrokeshire, west Wales by Rebecca Curtis, seeks to add the Grand National title to her victories in the Irish and Welsh versions of the race.\Don't miss a single moment of the Grand National Festival with the Irish Mirror. Pick up your copy every day from Thursday, April 9th, through Saturday, April 11th, 2026, and enhance your chances of selecting a winner with the Irish Daily Mirror. The Irish Mirror's coverage delivers comprehensive racing content. Thursday, April 9th and Friday, April 10th: Enjoy TWELVE pages of racing content from the first two days of the festival. Saturday, April 11th: Dive into TWENTY pages of in-depth tips, features, and content crafted by the Irish Mirror's respected pundits. Plus, receive a FREE €5 Shop Bet with Paddy Power on Friday, April 10th, for every reader! Stay ahead of the game by joining our free newsletter tailored for Irish Mirror racing fans. The newsletter provides invaluable insights, tips, and expert analysis from our leading writers during the Aintree festival and beyond. Receive all this directly in your email inbox, completely free of charge. (Form not loading? Click here to sign up. Sign up 25+ only. Terms and conditions apply, see form for full details.





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