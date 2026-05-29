Irish Motorists Urged to Understand Road Signs Ahead of June Bank Holiday Weekend

As the June Bank Holiday approaches, thousands of Irish drivers are expected on the roads. Conor Mulcahy advises on the importance of interpreting Variable Message Signs and other road signs to avoid fines and ensure safety.

A significant number of Irish motorists are expected to take to the roads over the June Bank Holiday weekend, prompting authorities to remind drivers of the importance of understanding road signs and Variable Message Signs (VMS) used across the country.

Conor Mulcahy, a road safety expert, offers advice on how to interpret these signs and avoid penalties. Variable Message Signs (VMS) have become a common sight on Irish motorways since their introduction on the M50 in October 2021. These flashing electronic signs can be activated or deactivated to manage traffic flow and convey changing conditions. When approaching a VMS, drivers must immediately reduce speed, read the sign carefully, and follow its instructions while proceeding with caution.

The signs can display various information, including new speed limits, closed lanes indicated by a red X, and arrow signals directing drivers to change lanes. Misunderstanding or failing to comply with VMS instructions can result in fines of up to €120 and three penalty points on the driver's license. The Road Safety Authority (RSA) emphasizes that several road signs must be adhered to in order to avoid penalty points or fines.

These include signs indicating roads where vehicles are not permitted to enter, which may come with additional restrictions such as time-based limitations in school zones or busy pedestrian areas. Different colored signs communicate different types of rules. Conor notes that regardless of color, all signs are mandatory and must be followed. Blue signs typically provide directional guidance, such as indicating upcoming turns.

Yellow signs warn of permanent hazards like road humps or uneven surfaces, requiring extra caution. Orange signage alerts drivers to temporary traffic measures, including roadworks and construction activity, signaling changing conditions ahead. These signs are designed to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and enhance safety for both drivers and pedestrians. Failing to notice these signs and driving against the flow of a one-way street can be dangerous for all road users and costly for the driver.

The June Bank Holiday weekend traditionally sees a surge in traffic, making it crucial for motorists to stay alert and obey all road signs. Understanding the meaning of VMS and other signage is key to a safe journey. Drivers are encouraged to plan their routes, allow extra time for delays, and remain patient in heavy traffic. By following the rules of the road and paying attention to signs, motorists can help ensure a smooth and safe holiday weekend for everyone.

The RSA continues to promote road safety campaigns, reminding drivers that adherence to traffic laws not only prevents fines but also saves lives. Whether traveling on motorways or local roads, staying informed about road conditions and signage is essential. This weekend, let's make safety a priority and enjoy the holiday responsibly





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