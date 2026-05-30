Acclaimed musician Sharon Shannon shares her love for her Salthill home, a sanctuary where she feels most grounded. She shares her decorating style, which reflects her appreciation for character and history, and her advice for recreating the charm of her favourite room.

Irish music legend Sharon Shannon invites us into her beloved Salthill home and the room that she spends the most time in. For acclaimed musician Sharon Shannon , home is a sanctuary.

Her house in Salthill, Galway, built some 70 or 80 years ago, is where she feels most grounded. Sharon says, 'I'm a real home bird, my home is really important to me and I thank my lucky stars every day for having it.

' Inside, her style reflects her appreciation for character and history with a charming blend of genuine antiques and carefully chosen reproductions, each piece collected over years of travels. Sharon explains, 'I have it decorated with a mixture of genuine antiques and reproduction antiques, I absolutely love just relaxing with a cup of tea admiring all the bits and pieces that I've collected over the years.

' The space is layered with character with plush, well-worn furniture and the glow of soft lamps, it is where Sharon likes to unwind. Sharon says, 'It's right in the middle of the house, I call it the heart of the house, it's not cut off from the kitchen, which is important to me. The daytime living area of my house is open plan.

' If she could change anything, it wouldn't be inside the house at all, Sharon says, 'I'd love to have more time to get the front and back gardens full of wildflowers to help the bees. ' For those looking to recreate the charm of her favourite room, Sharon's advice is refreshingly down-to-earth, 'Check second hand furniture shops and antique shops, for me the furniture has to be ultra comfortable, also check Facebook Marketplace for items that might be for sale in your area, you can learn how to do lots of different beautiful types of artistic painting techniques via YouTube for your walls.

' Inside, her style reflects her appreciation for character and history with a charming blend of genuine antiques and carefully chosen reproductions, each piece collected over years of travels. The space is layered with character with plush, well-worn furniture and the glow of soft lamps, it is where Sharon likes to unwind. Sharon says, 'I absolutely love just relaxing with a cup of tea admiring all the bits and pieces that I've collected over the years.





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Sharon Shannon Salthill Home Irish Music Legend Decorating Style Character And History

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