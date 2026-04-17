Irish Music Legends Gather to Bid Farewell to Moya Brennan's Sister

The funeral of Moya Brennan's sister saw a poignant gathering of Ireland's most celebrated musicians, including members of U2 and Enya, alongside prominent political figures and a touching tribute from the local community. The service, held in the heart of Donegal, featured heartfelt musical performances and symbolic mementos representing a life dedicated to music and heritage.

Ireland's rich musical tapestry was on full display as titans of the industry converged to pay their respects at the funeral service for Moya Brennan 's sister on Friday. The event, held at St. Patrick's Church in Meenaweal, Crolly, within the picturesque, Irish-speaking Gweedore area of Donegal, was a testament to the profound impact the deceased, and by extension her celebrated family, has had on the nation's cultural landscape.

Among the distinguished mourners were none other than Enya herself, alongside all four members of the iconic U2 band: Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. The presence of such monumental figures underscored the deep personal connections and widespread respect within the music community. Adding to the constellation of stars were beloved Irish singer Daniel O’Donnell and his wife Majella, and Andrea Corr, a name synonymous with Irish folk-pop. The high-profile attendance extended beyond the realm of music, with representatives from the highest echelons of Irish politics present. President Catherine Connolly and Taoiseach Micheal Martin were both represented, signifying the national significance attached to the occasion. This collective convergence of artistic and political luminaries painted a vivid picture of a community united in grief and remembrance. The solemnity of the occasion was amplified by a touching guard of honour formed outside the church. Local primary school pupils, a vibrant musical marching band, and dedicated staff from a community centre stood in silent tribute, a powerful display of local solidarity and respect for the family and their legacy. The poignant atmosphere was further enriched by the inclusion of meaningful personal touches. As the coffin was brought into the church, the evocative song Peacemakers, featuring the tender voice of Brennan's young son Paul from when he was just four years old, filled the sacred space. This deeply personal musical offering resonated with the profound themes of family and enduring love. During the service, the altar became a focal point for the commemoration of a life lived. Several symbolic items were brought forward, each representing a cherished aspect of the deceased's journey. Brennan’s own harp, an instrument that likely played a significant role in her life and artistic expression, was present. Alongside it was a lanyard from the very last gig she performed, a tangible memento of her passion and dedication to her craft. Completing this tableau of her identity was a Donegal GAA jersey, a nod to her local roots and sporting affiliations. The service was punctuated by heartfelt musical performances, including moving renditions by Daniel O’Donnell and Brennan’s own siblings, Ciaran and Pol, further weaving the threads of family and shared musical heritage into the fabric of the ceremony. Enya's presence, a quiet yet impactful figure, highlighted the strong familial bonds that transcend fame and continue to provide solace during times of loss





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