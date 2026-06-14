Irish Olympian Ciara Mageean Diagnosed with Bowel Cancer at 33

Ciara Mageean, an Irish Olympian, was diagnosed with bowel cancer at the age of 33. She noticed subtle changes in her body that led her to seek medical guidance. Bowel cancer ranks as the second most prevalent cancer amongst men and the third most prevalent amongst women in Ireland, and while it's more frequently seen in individuals over 60, it can strike anyone at any age.

Irish Olympian Ciara Mageean was diagnosed with bowel cancer at the age of 33, but she noticed subtle changes in her body that led her to seek medical guidance.

Bowel cancer ranks as the second most prevalent cancer amongst men and the third most prevalent amongst women in Ireland, and while it's more frequently seen in individuals over 60, it can strike anyone at any age. Mageean, who claimed gold at the European Championships in Rome in 2024, revealed the shifts that led her to pursue medical guidance, and she underwent a final round of chemotherapy last year.

The HSE outlines several early warning signs that might suggest bowel cancer, and a dedicated team of specialists will collaborate to ensure effective treatment and care following a bowel cancer diagnosis





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Bowel Cancer Early Warning Signs Diagnosis Treatment Options Collaboration Of Specialists

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