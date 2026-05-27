Irish Opposition Pushes for Stronger Occupied Territories Bill as Government Excludes Services

Opposition parties in Ireland plan to amend the Occupied Territories Bill to include a ban on services trade, arguing the government's proposed ban on physical goods alone is too weak. The legislation, which symbolically targets trade with illegal Israeli settlements, has become a key test of Ireland's stance on Palestine.

Opposition parties in Ireland have announced plans to seek stronger measures on the Occupied Territories Bill after the coalition government proposed a trade ban that excludes services.

The bill, originally tabled by Independent Senator Frances Black eight years ago, aims to prohibit trade between Ireland and illegally occupied Palestinian territories. Over time, it has evolved from a legislative proposal into a major political symbol, especially since Israel's bombardment of Gaza in 2023, which led to accusations of genocide. The Irish public now views the bill as a benchmark for the government's stance on Palestine.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee finally brought the bill to Cabinet on Tuesday after a prolonged delay, but the legislation carries more emblematic relevance than practical power, as it does not include a ban on services trade. Currently, the bill only bans trade in physical goods from illegal Israeli settlements, which is estimated to be a negligible amount, resulting in weak economic sanctions. Trade in services is believed to be much higher but harder to quantify and impose.

Business groups like Ibec warned the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee that banning services would be incredibly difficult for Irish businesses. Despite this, support for a stronger bill remains, with even government TDs on the committee fearing political harm from diluting it. Ministers argue the current form is legally sound and implementable. Taoiseach Micheál Martin stated that including services is not legally possible and could damage Ireland more than others.

The government has faced warnings from US politicians about potential economic harm if the bill passes, regardless of whether services are included. The Irish Embassy in Washington, led by Geraldine Byrne Nason, has cautioned about negative consequences, and the Industrial Development Authority has also raised concerns. The opposition believes the government omitted services for political reasons, not just legal ones, and plans to focus on this in the coming weeks.

They argue that cowing to US forces to dilute the bill is morally wrong. Even if Ireland faces economic consequences, opposition politicians find it worth pursuing due to public support.

Meanwhile, the Irish government is actively pushing for broader EU-wide economic sanctions on Israel, which would have a far greater punitive effect. As the Tánaiste argued on Tuesday, if the EU took the same effort at a continental level as Ireland is at a national level, the impact on Israel would be far greater. The political backdrop includes recent byelections, where parties have blamed transfer patterns for their misfortunes, with Fine Gael allegedly benefiting from Fianna Fáil transfers





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Occupied Territories Bill Ireland Israel-Palestine Conflict Trade Sanctions Opposition

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