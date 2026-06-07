Popular toys sold on SHEIN marketplace and in Irish stores have been recalled over fears they could cause serious injuries to a child. The CCPC issued recall notices for a number of toys including a Wodi 6pcs Wooden Rattle Set, a Breathing Teddy Bear Plush Toy, a Squishy Bun Rainbow Mystery One Set Sugar Edition toy, a Spiderman web launcher, and another toy which has not been named.

Irish parents issued with series of warnings over recalled toys sold online and in stores in Dublin. Popular toys sold on SHEIN marketplace and in Irish stores have been recalled over fears they could cause serious injuries to a child.

The CCPC issued recall notices for a number of toys including a Wodi 6pcs Wooden Rattle Set, a Breathing Teddy Bear Plush Toy, a Squishy Bun Rainbow Mystery One Set Sugar Edition toy, a Spiderman web launcher, and another toy which has not been named. The consumer safety watchdog warned that the products present a risk of choking and other serious injuries.

Customers who purchased one of these products have been urged to stop using it immediately, discard the product, and keep it out of the reach of children. The CCPC has advised parents to keep the toys out of reach of children and to contact SHEIN for a refund or to have any concerns or questions about the products. The recall notices were issued after safety inspectors discovered that the products presented a risk of choking and other serious injuries.

The CCPC has advised customers to stop using the toys immediately and to discard them. The recall notices were issued for approximately 258 affected products in the Republic of Ireland. The CCPC has warned parents to be vigilant and to check their homes for the recalled toys. The consumer safety watchdog has also advised parents to report any concerns or questions about the products to the CCPC.

The recall notices were issued after the CCPC received reports of the products causing serious injuries to children. The CCPC has advised parents to be cautious and to check their homes for the recalled toys. The recall notices were issued for a number of popular toys sold on SHEIN marketplace and in Irish stores. The CCPC has warned parents to be vigilant and to check their homes for the recalled toys.

The recall notices were issued after safety inspectors discovered that the products presented a risk of choking and other serious injuries. The CCPC has advised customers to stop using the toys immediately and to discard them. The recall notices were issued for approximately 258 affected products in the Republic of Ireland. The CCPC has warned parents to be cautious and to check their homes for the recalled toys.

The consumer safety watchdog has also advised parents to report any concerns or questions about the products to the CCPC. The recall notices were issued after the CCPC received reports of the products causing serious injuries to children. The CCPC has advised parents to be cautious and to check their homes for the recalled toys. The recall notices were issued for a number of popular toys sold on SHEIN marketplace and in Irish stores.

The CCPC has warned parents to be vigilant and to check their homes for the recalled toys. The recall notices were issued after safety inspectors discovered that the products presented a risk of choking and other serious injuries. The CCPC has advised customers to stop using the toys immediately and to discard them. The recall notices were issued for approximately 258 affected products in the Republic of Ireland





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Recalled Toys Irish Parents SHEIN Marketplace CCPC Safety Concerns Choking Risk Serious Injuries

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