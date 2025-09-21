Irish Parliament Speaker Calls for Legislation to Tackle Fake Social Media Profiles and Protect Against Threats

Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy emphasizes the urgent need for legislation to combat fake social media profiles, protect against threats to elected officials, and address online bullying. She highlights the spread of false narratives and the impact on public safety, advocating for a collaborative approach to safeguard democracy and the rights of individuals.

Murphy highlighted an alarming increase in the severity and frequency of threats directed at elected officials, drawing attention to the challenges posed by unverified accounts on social media platforms.

Murphy highlighted an alarming increase in the severity and frequency of threats directed at elected officials, drawing attention to the challenges posed by unverified accounts on social media platforms. She expressed her intention to convene a meeting with party and group leaders to collaboratively formulate strategies to tackle this escalating issue. Appearing on The Week In Politics, Murphy emphasized that this is not just a political concern, but a societal one impacting the wider public, including her own busy constituency office. She underscored the increasing volume and seriousness of threats directed at parliament members since she assumed the role of Ceann Comhairle. She proposes that the government needs to take legislative action to protect the public as a whole by addressing these threats. This legislative action would aim to neutralize the impact of fake profiles, which she argues are used to spread false narratives with impunity. Murphy believes new laws are essential to combat this issue, stating that this phenomenon has nothing to do with free speech, but rather with the ability of anonymous and unverified profiles to disseminate misinformation and inflict harm. She referenced that under the constitution, there is an obligation to safeguard individuals' rights, including their right to a good reputation, necessitating legislation to address violations. The Ceann Comhairle also mentioned the critical issue of online bullying, citing the extreme cases of children affected to the point of suicidal ideation. Referencing events in other countries, she warned of the potential consequences if the issue is not addressed effectively. \Murphy's comments come in the wake of increased public concern regarding online harassment and misinformation campaigns. Tanaiste Simon Harris has recently spoken out about the threats of violence directed at his family. The need for a solution has been highlighted by the rising number of fake profiles and malicious content found across various social media platforms, which has also fueled a broader discussion about the responsibility of tech companies to moderate content and verify users' identities. The legislative action is being proposed to protect the democratic process, ensuring that elected representatives can fulfill their duties without fear of intimidation or harassment. The Speaker noted that she and all of the members of the Dail have now moved on since the heated row in the beginning of her term. She wants to look forward to work together for all. \In response to this growing threat, Murphy has expressed her commitment to fostering a unified approach. She views the proposed legislative changes as a way of safeguarding not only elected representatives but also the public as a whole, recognizing that online harassment and misinformation affect society at all levels. This commitment reflects a broader recognition of the challenges facing democratic institutions in an increasingly digital world. Her focus on the issue of online bullying underscores the need for comprehensive measures to safeguard the safety and well-being of vulnerable individuals, particularly children, who are increasingly exposed to the risks of online harassment and exploitation. The Speaker's dedication to this complex issue underlines the importance of a concerted approach involving legislators, social media platforms, and the public to address the risks posed by online misinformation, anonymous accounts, and bullying





