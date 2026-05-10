Irish passengers evacuated from hantavirus-hit ship land in Baldonnel on Government jet

The news text discusses the evacuation of Irish passengers from a hantavirus-hit cruise ship in Tenerife to Ireland, the use of a Government jet for the evacuation, and the isolation protocols for the passengers upon their return.

Both expected to isolate in quarantine for about five weeks after returning from Tenerife on Government jet A ambulance leaving Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel, Dublin, after passengers from the hantavirus-hit MV Hondius cruise ship were repatriated to Ireland on Sunday night.

About 20 minutes after the plane landed, two National Ambulance Service ambulances, their windows blacked out, emerged from the campus, followed by a HSE paramedic’s car. The vehicles turned right, towards the city.

“My husband says he just wants to live together as friends” Jack Chambers The department said that “for purposes of patient confidentiality, no further information would be provided on their care”. Sunday’s return flight from Ireland to Tenerife is the first medical evacuation operation in which the Defence Forces’ recently acquired Dassault Falcon 6X aircraft has taken part since its delivery late last year. The Air Corp’s Dassault Falcon 6X lands at Tenerife Sur-Reina Sofia airport on Sunday.

Photograph: Antonio Sempere/AFP via Getty The two Irish people were among groups of passengers and crew who disembarked from the MV Hondius in Granadilla Port in Tenerife, on Sunday to be evacuated to their home countries, where they are to isolate in accordance with national protocols to prevent further spread of the disease. The virus is usually spread by rodents but is also transmissible from person to person in rare cases of close contact.

The WHO said the first passenger who died on the ship may have been infected before boarding, possibly during travel in Argentina and Chile. The WHO has said that as this is the first documented outbreak of hantavirus aboard a ship, a highly precautionary approach is being implemented. Measures are being taken out of an abundance of caution to protect the health of passengers and crew and the general public”





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Hantavirus Evacuation Government Jet Isolation Protocols

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