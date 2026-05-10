Irish passengers on virus-hit cruise ship evacuated via military aircraft

A military aircraft has been sent to collect two Irish passengers who were on a virus-hit cruise ship, the Department of Health has said. They will be evacuated via an aeromedical evacuation and followed by HSE medics upon their return to Ireland, a process which follows international guidance and respects the dignity and wellbeing the passengers.

A military aircraft has been sent to collect two Irish passengers who were on a virus-hit cruise ship, the Department of Health has said. The MV Hondius, which is at the centre of the hantavirus outbreak , docked in Tenerife in the Canary Islands on Sunday morning.

Later in the day an Air Corps aircraft flew to the island from Baldonell Aerodrome, a military air base in west Co Dublin. It is to carry out ‘an aeromedical evacuation’ of the two Irish citizens. They are said to have been following isolation protocols on the ship and are in ‘good health’.

They will travel back to Ireland aboard the Air Corps aircraft on Sunday, depending on their health status, and will be accompanied by Health Service Executive (HSE) medics. Once in the country, they will be taken to an HSE facility where they will be monitored while quarantining, a process which follows international guidance. On Saturday a Department of Health spokesperson said: ‘If they become symptomatic, they will be assessed and treated as appropriate.

’ In a statement the department said: ‘The return of passengers and crew from MV Hondius has been carefully planned and guided by public health authorities to ensure safety for everyone – these measures protect communities while respecting the dignity and wellbeing of those returning home. ’ Spanish authorities have confirmed the health of passengers is being assessed and the disembarkation process is ‘proceeding well’





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Irish Passengers Hantavirus Outbreak Air Corps Aircraft Ise Facility Isolation Protocols Symptomatic Passengers Govt Spokesperson Public Health Authorities Disembarkation Process

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