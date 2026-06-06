Irish Player Misses €160M Jackpot by One Number But Wins €365,515 as EuroMillions Jackpot Rolls to €175M

An online EuroMillions player from Cork came within a single number of winning the €160 million jackpot but secured a second-tier prize of €365,515. Meanwhile, a Wicklow player won €21,357. Both winners must now claim their prizes as the jackpot rolls over to an estimated €175 million for the next draw.

In an thrilling turn of events for Irish lottery players, an individual from Cork narrowly missed capturing the enormous €160 million EuroMillions jackpot in the Friday night draw.

The player matched all five main numbers and one Lucky Star, which would have secured the top prize. However, by matching the five main numbers and one Lucky Star (the 5+1 Star tier), they instead won the second-tier prize, which on this occasion was a substantial €365,515. This sum, while not the record-breaking jackpot, is still described as a life-changing amount.

The winning ticket was an online entry, and the National Lottery has already sent a notification to the winner, advising them to log in and check their account. In a separate, smaller win, a player from County Wicklow also had a successful night. That individual matched the five main numbers in the main EuroMillions draw to win €21,357. The Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Thursday at the Tesco store on Wexford Road in Arklow, Co. Wicklow.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery, Sarah Orr, commented on the night's outcomes, noting that while more than 69,000 players across Ireland won prizes in the EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus games, the biggest wins were claimed by the online player in Cork and the physical ticket holder in Wicklow. Both winners have been instructed to contact the Prize Claims team via the dedicated phone line or email to arrange a visit to the Winners Room at Lottery Headquarters for formal prize collection.

With no claimant for the colossal €160,606,603 jackpot, the prize money will roll over, setting Tuesday's estimated jackpot at an even larger €175 million, maintaining the excitement for the next draw





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